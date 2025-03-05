New York Rangers lineup today: Broadway Blueshirts' projected lineup for game against Washington Capitals | March 5, 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to make it three in a row when they face the Washington Capitals at home. While the team had hit a bit of a rough patch before the 4 Nations Face-Off hiatus, the team has since gone 4-1 over their last five, picking up wins over the Penguins and the Predators, as well as two wins over the Islanders.

Thanks to their recent surge, the team is in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division, three points ahead of the Islanders, and two points behind the fourth-place Blue Jackets. Moreover, the team is holding onto the second wild-card spot in the closely contested Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Washington is fresh off a 5-4 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, which snapped a three-game skid and pushed their season record to 39-14-8.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad Brennan Othmann - Juuso Parssinen - Jonny Brodzinski Brett Berard - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider Calvin De Haan - Zac Jones

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

JT Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Zac Jones Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Brennan Othmann, K'Andre Miller, Alexis Lafrenière

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Will Cuylle, K'Andre Miller, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, JT Miller, Urho Vaakanainen, Will Borgen

Looking at the odds for tonight's Rangers vs Capitals game, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

For the game between the Rangers and the Capitals, bettors are nearly split.

On FanDuel, Washington is a slight favorite with -128 odds, while New York is a +106 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Washington is a -122 favorite while New York is a +102 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $128 bet on Washington to win $100 in addition to the original bet via FanDuel, while a $100 bet on the Rangers as the underdogs could win $106 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, the Rangers will hit the road for a game with the Senators on Saturday, which will kick off a back-to-back that will then see them host the Blue Jackets the following night.

