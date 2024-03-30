New York Rangers vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 30th 2024

The 31-37-5 Arizona Coyotes square off against the 49-20-4 New York Rangers at Mullett Arena on Saturday, March 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SCRIPPS and MSG.

New York won 3-2 on the road against the Colorado Avalanche in its last game on Thursday, March 28, while the Coyotes won 8-4 at home over the Nashville Predators on the same day.

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Game preview

The Rangers have scored 3.37 goals per game and allowed 2.71 per outing. Their power play runs at a 26.0% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 43 goals, 60 assists and 103 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 34 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 24 goals and 39 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 48 assists, and in goal, Igor Shesterkin holds a 32-15-2 record with a 2.63 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are averaging 3.00 goals per game and conceding 3.29, while their power play success rate is 22.1%.

Clayton Keller leads the offensive efforts for the Coyotes with 31 goals and 36 assists. Matias Maccelli has contributed 11 goals and 36 assists, while Nick Bjugstad has 20 goals and 22 assists.

In goal, Connor Ingram has a 20-19-3 record, with a 2.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908 SV%.

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 86 times.

The Coyotes are 28-46-6-6 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.5% win rate, while the Coyotes have a 45.4%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers have 83.5%, while the Coyotes have 75.8%.

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Odds and predictions

This season, New York has won 39 of 56 games as the betting favorite and won 14 of the 17 games with odds less than -199, giving them a 66.6% chance of victory here.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have been listed as the underdogs 57 times this season and managed 20 upsets. Arizona has a 2-16 record with odds of +164 or longer, giving them a 37.9% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Rangers 5 - 3 Coyotes.

New York Rangers vs. Arizona Coyotes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes.

Tip 4: Coyotes to beat the spread: No.

