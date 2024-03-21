New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 21st 2024

The 45-20-4 New York Rangers will face off against the 41-14-15 Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, NESN, SN360, TVAS, and MSG2.

Boston won 6-2 at home against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, March 19, while the Rangers's last game was a 4-2 home loss to the Winnipeg Jets on the same day.

New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview

The Rangers have scored 3.33 goals per game and allow 2.70 per outing. Their power play operates at a 25.6% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 38 goals, 56 assists and 94 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 31 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 22 goals and 36 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 41 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 29-15-2 record in goal, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Bruins have an average of 3.34 goals per game and allow 2.70. Their power play efficiency stands at 23.4%.

David Pastrnak is their top scorer with 44 goals and 55 assists, totaling 99 points. Brad Marchand has contributed 27 goals and 34 assists, while Charlie Coyle has 23 goals and 31 assists. Charlie McAvoy has 33 assists, while Pavel Zacha has registered 17 goals and 30 assists.

In goal, Jeremy Swayman holds a record of 22-7-8, with a 2.56 goals-against average and an impressive .917 save percentage.

New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 715 times.

The Bruins are 331-278-99-7 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Bruins have a 49.4% win rate, while the Rangers are 52.6%.

On penalty kills, the Bruins have an 82.0% success rate, while the Rangers are at 83.2%.

New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: Odds and predictions

The Bruins have won 35 of 60 games as the betting favorite and 33 of 53 games with odds less than -130 this season, giving them a 56.5% chance of winning here.

Conversely, the New York Rangers have been listed as the underdogs in 14 games this season and have upset their opponents 8 times. New York has a 1-4 record when playing with odds of +107 or greater, giving them a 48.3% probability of winning tonight.

Prediction: Bruins 5 - 4 Rangers.

New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Bruins to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: David Pastrnak to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Rangers to beat the spread: Yes.

