New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 6 | May 16, 2024 

In the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to host Game 6 against the New York Rangers at PNC Arena. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET and can be watched on TNT, truTV, MAS, SN, SN360, CBC and TVAS.

Currently, the Rangers lead the series 3-2. The series began with New York getting a 4-3 victory in Game 1, while Vincent Trocheck scored the decisive goal in 2OT in Game 2 to give the Rangers another 4-3 win. In Game 3, Artemi Panarin led New York to another win, pushing the team to a 3-0 series lead and on the brink of eliminating Carolina.

However, the Hurricanes managed to avoid elimination in Game 4 with a late power-play goal from Brady Skjei. In Game 5, Carolina made a comeback from 1-0 down with four unanswered goals in the third period to win 4-1, forcing a Game 6 back in Raleigh.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Throughout the NHL regular season, the New York Rangers earned a reputation as the comeback specialists, leading the league with an impressive 28 comeback victories, including 14 games where they were trailing in the third period. They have the opportunity to reach the conference finals for the second time in three years.

In the 2024 playoffs so far, Vincent Trocheck has scored five goals and registered seven assists, Mika Zibanejad has 10 assists for 13 points and Artemi Panarin has scored four goals and five assists for nine points. In goal, Igor Shesterkin has a 7-2-0 record with a GAA of 2.33 and a SV% of .924, having conceded 22 goals on 288 shots faced.

The Rangers have a 3-1 record on the road in these playoffs. They average 3.33 goals per game, score on 30.3% of power play opportunities, allow 2.56 goals per game and successfully defend 91.9% of their opponent's power plays.

On the other hand, the Carolina Hurricanes are battling to keep their season alive and push for a Game 7 scheduled for Saturday. They've been strong at home in these playoffs with a 4-1 record. Despite a 3-0 setback, the Hurricanes have bounced back with two wins and are now two victories away from moving to the next round.

The Hurricanes managed to score eight goals in their last two outings and need to keep the scoreboard ticking to stay alive in the playoffs.

They're averaging 3.5 goals per game, converting 17.1% of their power plays, and allowing 2.7 goals per game while neutralizing 75% of their opponent's power plays.

Jake Guentzel leads the Hurricanes in the playoffs with four goals, five assists and 27 shots on goal. Stefan Noesen, Seth Jarvis and Evgeny Kuznetsov have each contributed four goals while Sebastian Aho has provided 10 assists. Frederik Andersen, with a 6-3-0 record, a GAA of 2.46 and a SV% of .902 has allowed 24 goals on 244 shots.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Injury Report

For the Hurricanes, Jesper Fast is out for the season due to an upper-body injury, and Brett Pesce is expected to play tonight as per Hurricanes team management.

On the Rangers' side, Filip Chytil is day to day due to illness and Blake Wheeler is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head

In playoffs, the New York Rangers hold a 7-8-0 record when playing against the Hurricanes. The Rangers' faceoff success rate is 51.6%, which is only slightly less than the Hurricanes' rate of 50.6%.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Spread

The Hurricanes are predicted to outscore the Rangers by 1.5 goals. The odds are +168 for the Hurricanes to cover the spread, whereas the Rangers stand at -205.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Over/Under

The total goals are expected to be 5.5. The odds are +100 for scoring more than this and -122 for scoring less.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Series odds and score prediction

Carolina is leading the odds at -159 and stands a 62.5% chance of winning the game tonight. Conversely, New York, despite being on the road and having odds at +132, still holds a 41.7% chance of victory.

Score Prediction: Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 New York Rangers