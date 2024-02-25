New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 25, 2024

The 39-16-3 New York Rangers will strive to extend their 10-game winning streak when face the 18-28-10 Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSOH and MSG.

The Rangers will look to maintain their momentum following a 2-1 road win against the Flyers on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres in their most recent game, at home on Friday.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.34 goals per game and allow 2.71 strikes per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 32 goals and 46 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 29 goals and 25 assists, while Vincent Trocheck, a key offensive contributor, has 20 goals and 35 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 19 goals and 35 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 25-12-1 record in goal, a 2.70 GAA and a .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.93 goals per game and concede 3.70 per outing, converting on 14.3% of their power play opportunities.

Yegor Chinakhov leads them with 14 goals and 10 assists, while Zach Werenski has notched up 29 assists. Kirill Marchenko contributes 16 goals, 13 assists and 136 shots on goal.

In goal, Elvis Merzlikins holds a 10-12-7 record, maintaining a 3.33 GAA and a .900 SV%.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 49 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Rangers have an overall record of 26-20-1-2 against the Blue Jackets.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 53% win rate, while the Blue Jackets are 47.2%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast a 83.2% success rate, while the Blue Jackets have a strong 76.4% success rate.

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Odds and Prediction

New York's dominance as the favorite shines through in their record, having emerged victorious in 32 of 47 games where they have been favored. Of particular note is their success in games with odds shorter than -194, winning 12 of 16 such outings, which means they have a formidable 66.0% chance of triumphing in this game.

Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have embraced the underdog role in 51 matchups this season, causing upsets 16 times. Despite being considered the underdogs by +162 or longer odds in 25 games, the Blue Jackets have defied expectations by securing seven wins, resulting in a win probability of 38.2%.

Prediction: Rangers 4-2 Blue Jackets

New York Rangers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Johnny Gaudreau to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? New York Rangers Columbus Blue Jackets 0 votes