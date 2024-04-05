New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 5, 2024

The New York Rangers, 51-21-4 and first in the Eastern Conference, visit the Detroit Red Wings (37-30-8, 10th in Eastern Conference) at the Little Caesars Arena, Detroit on Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, TVAS, BSDETX and MSGSN.

On Monday, Detroit took on the Tampa Bay Lightning in an away game. Despite playing on their opponent's turf, Detroit displayed expectional skill and determination and won 4-2.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers, on Wednesday, locked horns with the New Jersey Devils at home in a nail-bitter, with both teams showcasing their prowess on the ice. However, Rangers emerged victorious, 4-3.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

The Red Wings average 3.32 goals per game, converting 22.8% of their power play opportunities, and allow 3.31 goals per outing.

Dylan Larkin is leading the team with 29 goals and 31 assists, while Lucas Raymond has contributed 25 goals and 36 assists. Alex DeBrincat has 24 goals and 36 assists, with 208 shots on goal. Alex Lyon has a 19-16-4 record, boasting a 3.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

Red Wings injury updates: Michael Rasmussen is day to day with an undisclosed injury, and Ville Husso is out of play due to a lower body injury.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have a GF of 3.41 and a GAA of 2.77. Their power-play success rate is 25.8%.

Artemi Panarin is leading the team with 45 goals and an impressive 65 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 36 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 24 goals and 40 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 50 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 33-16-2 record in goal, a 2.65 goals against average and a save percentage of .911.

The New York are dealing with injuries: Blake Wheeler is sidelined for the season due to a lower-body injury, while Filip Chytil is sidelined for the season with an upper-body injury.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 604 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Rangers are 228-264-103-9 against the Red Wings. In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.3% win rate, while the Red Wings have a 50.4% win rate. The Rangers boast an 83.7% success rate on penalty kills, while the Red Wings are 80.0%.

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Odds and prediction

New York has won 41 of its 59 games as the odds favorite and has gone 25-18 with odds shorter than -138. The team has a 58.0% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have been listed as underdogs in 51 games and emerged victorious 22 times. With +116 odds or longer, they have a 14-22 record, giving them a 46.3% probability of winning this contest.

Prediction: Rangers 5-3 Red Wings

New York Rangers vs Detroit Red Wings: Betting tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Patrick Kane to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Detroit Red Wings to beat the spread: No

