New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers: Game preview, predictions, and odds for Eastern Conference finals Game 4 | May 28, 2024

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers is on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rangers hold a 2-1 series lead.

In Game 1, Florida beat the Rangers 3-0 on the road but have dropped the next two games, losing 2-1 in OT on the road and 5-4 in OT at home. The Panthers advanced to the Conference Finals after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games and the Boston Bruins in six.

The Rangers, meanwhile, won the President's Trophy, as they had the best record during the regular season. In the first round, New York swept the Washington Capitals in the first round and beat the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Florida went 2-0-1 against New York in the regular season.

The Panthers averaged 3.23 goals per game, which ranks 11th.

New York allowed 2.76 goals per game, which ranked seventh.

Florida allowed 2.41 goals per game, which was first in the NHL.

The Rangers averaged 3.39 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Panthers vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Florida Panthers are -170 favorites at home, while the New York Rangers are +142 underdogs, with the over/under set at 5.5 goals and the under juiced at -120.

The Panthers dominated Game 3 but lost in OT. Florida had 108 shot attempts compared to New York's 43. In the third period, the Panthers had 41 shot attempts, while the Rangers had 11.

Florida should be able to continue their success on offense, while Sergei Bobrovsky should be better in net in this spot. The Panthers have been the better team in this series, and Florida is too good to lose three in a row.

The Panthers should get an early lead and hold on to it to even the series and turn it into a best-of-three.

Prediction: Florida Panthers 3-1 New York Rangers

Panthers vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida to win -170

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals -120

Tip 3: Sergei Bobrovsky over 23.5 saves -110

Tip 4: Sam Reinhart over 3.5 shots on goal -105