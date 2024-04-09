New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 9, 2024

The 53-21-4 New York Rangers take on the 35-27-15 New York Islanders at the UBS Arena in Elmont on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSGSN and MSG-2.

The Rangers won 5-2 at home against the Montreal Canadiens in their last game on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Islanders secured a 2-0 home victory over the Nashville Predators a day earlier.

Both teams are set to clash for the third time this season. The Ramgers, having won the last game 5-2, were led by Mika Zibanejad who scored two goals.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Rangers have a 3.45 goals per game and allow 2.77 per outing. Their power play operates at a 26.4% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 46 goals, 69 assists and 115 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 38 goals and 32 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 26 goals and 42 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 25 goals and 50 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 34-16-2 record in goal, with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have a scoring rate of 2.94 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.21 GAA, while their power play has a 20.4% success rate.

Bo Horvat is their top scorer with 32 goals and has 34 assists for 66 points, followed by Mathew Barzal, who has contributed with 23 goals and 56 assists for 79 points. Brock Nelson has 30 goals and 31 assists.

Semyon Varlamov is 11-8-4 in goal, with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Injury Report

Both the Islanders and the Rangers are dealing with significant injuries that could impact their season.

For the Islanders, Scott Mayfield is out for season due to a lower body injury. For the Rangers, Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil are out for the season due to lower and upper-body injuries respectively.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Head-to-Head and Significant Numbers

The two teams have clashed 291 times. The Rangers are 137-125-19-10 against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.5% win rate, while the Rangers have a 52.3% win rate. On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 72.2% success rate, while the Rangers are at 83.6%.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Odds and Prediction

The New York Rangers have won 43 of 61 games as the odds favorites this season. The Rangers, with odds shorter than -132, have a 32-13 record, which gives them a 56.9% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Islanders have found success in 18 of 40 games as the underdogs and hold a 13-15 record when playing with odds shorter than +110. That means they have a 47.6% chance of winning this contest.

Prediction: Rangers 5-3 Islanders

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Bo Horvat to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No

