New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 17th 2024

The 44-19-4 New York Rangers take on the 29-22-15 New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, March 17 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, TNT, MAX, SN360, and TVAS.

The Islander's most recent game was a 4-3 home loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, March 16. The Rangers won its most recent game 7-4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the same day.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Game Preview

The Rangers have a 3.33 goals per game and allow 2.69 per outing. Their power play operates at a 25.5% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 38 goals, 55 assists and 93 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 33 goals and 31 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 21 goals and 36 assists.

Expand Tweet

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 40 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 28-14-2 record in goal, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

The Islanders maintain a scoring rate of 3.02 GFA. Defensively, they have a 3.23 GAA, while their power play has a 21.9% success rate.

Brock Nelson is their top scorer with 29 goals, 27 assists and 56 points, followed by Mathew Barzal who contributed with 20 goals, 49 assists and 69 points. Bo Horvat has contributed 27 goals and 32 assists.

Expand Tweet

Ilya Sorokin is 22-15-11 in goal, with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Head-to-head and significant numbers

These two teams have clashed 329 times.

The Rangers are 155-147-19-8 against the Islanders.

In faceoffs, the Islanders have a 51.4% win rate, while the Rangers have a 52.6% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Islanders boast a 71.6% success rate, while the Rangers are at 83.2%.

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Odds and prediction

The New York Rangers has won 36 of its 52 games as odds favorite this season. The Rangers with odds shorter than -166 have a record of 22-13, which gives them a 66.1% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders have found success in 15 of their 33 games played as the underdogs and hold a 6-10 record when playing with odds shorter than -182. This means they have a 50.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Islanders 4 - 3 Islanders

New York Rangers vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Brock Nelson to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win ? New York Islanders New York Rangers 0 votes View Discussion