New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The 38 -16-3 New York Rangers will face off against the 30-20-7 Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 3 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN+, and SN360.

New York enters the contest following a dominant 5-1 road victory against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. In contrast, Philadelphia heads into the matchup with momentum from its recent 3-1 road win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.91 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 13.3%.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 27 goals and 27 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 21 goals and 14 assists with 201 shots on goal. Joel Farabee contributed 17 goals and 26 assists.

Moreover, Samuel Ersson boasts a 16-10-4 record in goal, maintaining a 2.58 GAA and a .900 SV%.

The Rangers, meanwhile, have an average of 3.37 goals per game and allowed goals at a rate of 2.88 per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 32 goals and 46 assists. Chris Kreider follows Panarin with 29 goals and 25 assists, while Vincent Trocheck, a key offensive contributor, has 20 goals and 34 assists.

Mika Zibanejad has 19 goals and 35 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 24-12-1 record in goal, a 2.74 GAA and a .907 SV%.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 370 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flyers have an overall record of 166-159-37-8 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 53.4% win rate, while the Flyers are 49.1%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast a 82.8% success rate, while the Flyers have a strong 86.5% success rate.

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Odds and Prediction

This season, New York has demonstrated strength as the favorite, securing victory in 31 out of 46 games. Additionally, the Rangers boast a solid 20-13 record in games with odds shorter than -136, signaling a promising 57.6% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Flyers have embraced the underdog role in 40 games this season, managing to upset their opponent in 19 of those matchups, reflecting a success rate of 47.5%. When odds have positioned Philadelphia as underdogs of +116 or longer, they hold a 14-15 record, suggesting a win probability of 46.3%.

Prediction: Rangers 5-3 Flyers

New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Artemi Panarin to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Vincent Trocheck to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Flyers to beat the spread: Yes

Poll : Who will win? New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers 0 votes