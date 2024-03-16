New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 16th 2024

The 43-19-4 New York Rangers visit the 29-27-9 Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, ABC, SN1, and TVAS.

The Rangers' most recent game was a 6-3 road loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 14. Pittsburgh won its most recent game 6-3 at home against the San Jose Sharks on the same day.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Penguins have a 2.80 GFA with a 2.88 GAA. Their power play operates at a 15.0% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 32 goals and 33 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed with 19 goals and 31 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 31 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 37 assists as well.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 19-21-5 record, with 2.70 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the Rangers have a 3.31 goals per game and allow 2.66 per outing. Their power play operates at a 14.4% success rate.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 36 goals, 52 assists and 88 points, followed by Chris Kreider's 32 goals and 29 assists, while Mika Zibanejad has 20 goals and 36 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 24 goals and 38 assists, while Igor Shesterkin holds a 28-14-2 record in goal, with a 2.60 GAA and a .912 SV%.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed in 341 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Penguins are 163-151-23-4 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.8%, while the Penguins have a 54.9%.

On penalty kills, the Rangers have an 83.4% success rate, while the Penguins are at 82.7%.

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

New York has won 35 of its 51 games as an odds favorite this season. The Rangers with odds shorter than -143 have a record of 21-13, which gives them a 58.8% chance of winning this game.

On the other side, the Penguins have been an underdog in 26 games this season, managing to upset its opponents 11 times. However, when facing odds of +121 or longer, the Penguins have a record of 3-6 , which gives them a 45.2% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Rangers 5 - 4 Penguins.

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Artemi Panarin to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Penguins to beat the spread: Yes.

