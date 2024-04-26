New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 26th 2024

The New York Rangers take on Washington Capitals in a vital game of the seven game series of the round one of fixtures.

The New York Rangers have taken a well deserved 2-0 lead against the Capitals as they head to the Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

The Rangers came into the knockout stages with two consecutive victories against the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders.

Despite the fact that the Capitals entered the playoff stage by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers in the last game of the regular season, they have struggled to find form against the Metropolitan Division winners.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals game info

Date and Time: Friday, April 26, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, NHL Network, Bally Sports

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

t

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

The Rangers will be hoping to get closer to round two by making it 3-0 in their third game against the Capitals. The side has had two dominant performances by scoring four goals in two back-to-back fixtures against the Capitals. They will want to get this game in the bag to make sure the next fixture is a formality.

New York Rangers key players and preview

The Rangers missed out on Filip Chytil, Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler due to injury.

The attacking duo of Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad have started their playoff season in-form, contributing three points each.

Washington Capitals game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Washington Capitals at New York Rangers

The Capitals have gotten off to a rough start to their Round 1, losing two games on the bounce, despite coming into the knockout stages after beating teams like Flyers, Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries

The Capitals have been hit by an injury crisis in the worst possible time missing out on Sonny Milano, Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Iorio, Nick Jensen, Ethan Bear and Nicklas Backstrom.

Given the magnitude of this game, it is vital to see which side will take the game to their respective opponent.