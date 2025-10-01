This week, Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner fielded shots from teammate Mattias Ekholm’s eldest son William in a sweet exchange after practice.In a clip shared by reporter Tom Gazzola on X, Ekholm can be seen feeding pucks to William who took aim on Skinner in front of the net. The goalie managed to save a couple of stops, but William eventually went high and tucked one into the top corner.“‘Stu! Can you stay out for a minute?’ Mattias Ekholm to Stuart Skinner as he puts a little post-practice work in with his son,” read the caption of the post.Fans had a field day in the comments, cracking jokes at the Oilers’ goalie’s expense. Following are some fan reactions from X:“0.66 save % against a toddler? We’re in for a long year.”Terry @terry16894591LINK@TomGazzola @yegsportstalk 0.66 save % against a toddler? We’re in for a long year“Toddler even knows to go high when Stu goes down early and leaves upstairs open,” another user wrote.“Good practice for Stu as well. More his speed. LOL!” quipped another fan.Some even joked that Skinner was “preparing for the new league he’s going to once the Oilers don’t re-sign him.”However, a few fans defended Skinner pointing out the wholesome side of the moment.“Cue the assholes making comments about Stu’s save % when the guy is being a decent human,” one fan wrote.“How can you not love this? This is something this kid will remember forever,” another user commented.The clip comes as Skinner looks to bounce back from an inconsistent 2024-25 season where he finished 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA, a .896 save percentage and just three shutouts. He also faced heavy scrutiny during the playoffs where he posted a .872 SV% in six games.Stuart Skinner reflects on his offseason weight-loss journeyEarlier last week, Stuart Skinner reflected on his offseason weight-loss journey during a guest appearance on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast with insider Elliotte Friedman and co-host Kyle Bukauskas.Skinner explained that the motivation came from his desire to extend his career and stay at the top of his game.“The big thought of it was I want to be able to last in this league for as long as I can, and if I’m heavier than maybe I need to be, then it could be harder on the joints,” he said.When asked if the push came from the team or outside influence, Skinner stressed that the decision had to be his own.“It has to come from myself. If it doesn’t come from me, I’m probably not cutting out sugar the way that I did,” he noted, adding that while trainers were supportive, they were never the ones driving the change.The Oilers netminder also admitted he still has a weakness for ice cream though he hasn’t indulged in a while.“If I go on that, then I’m off the rails,” he joked.Skinner’s commitment follows back-to-back deep playoff runs where Edmonton fell just short of lifting the Stanley Cup, one win away in 2024 and two wins shy in 2025.