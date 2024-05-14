The Calgary Flames, valued at $1.1 billion according to Forbes, are undergoing a significant shift in their front-office leadership. John Bean, ͏the longstanding president and CEO, is bidding farewell to his roles within the organization. In an internal memo obtained by The Athletic, Bean ͏revealed his decision to step down.

Bean conveyed gratitude towards the organization's passionate team and supportive ownership group of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), as he wrote:

“It is a day full of mixed emotions as I truly enjoyed my time with the CSEC family,” he said. “The best part about working for CSEC is truly the incredible passion, energy and humility of each and every one of you.

"I feel honoured and privileged to have had the opportunity to work with such an amazing organization and extend my sincere gratitude to our wonderful ownership group who provided solid guidance and support to me and our entire team along the way.”

Expand Tweet

Bean will remain ͏connected to the organization in a “senior advisory role," particularly during the transition to a new event ͏center, making a significant shift from the Calgary Flames' longstanding home at the Saddledome.

Bean has served CSE since 2010, initially as the Senior Vice President of Finance ͏and Administration before ͏assuming roles as COO in 2013 and President in 2018, finally adding the title of CEO in 2019.

He oversaw operations not only for the Flames but also for associated teams like the Calgary Wranglers, Calgary Stampeders, Calgary Roughnecks and Calgary Hitmen.

Bean informed Calgary Flames ownership of his intention to depart from CSEC last year. His replacements are scheduled to begin their roles on June 3rd.

Calgary Flames new leaders: Hayes as CEO, DeCicco as COO

Robert Hayes, previously a senior executive within ͏CSE, ͏will succeed Bean as the new president and CEO. Joining him in the executive leadership team is Lorenzo DeCicco, appointed ͏as Chief Operating Officer.

Hayes brings 35 years of experience from the banking sector to his current position as President and CEO of the Calgary Flames. He served as Managing Director of the Enterprise Strategic Corporate Group at the Royal Bank of China, highlighting his expertise. Hayes also serves on the boards of the Calgary Film Centre, the Calgary Prostate Cancer Centre and the Wood's Home Society.

Lorenzo DeCicco, the new Chief Operating Officer, is a familiar face in Calgary spor͏ts. As a founding member and former president ͏of Cavalry FC, he brings valuable ͏leadership experience from the Canadian Premier League.

DeCicco most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at MET Brand Agency and METROPOLITAN Fine Printers. He also served on the boards of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, the Calgary Foothills Soccer Club and the TELUS Community Board, where he was the senior executive vice president.

The Flames, who finished the season 38-39-5, hope to return to winning ways after they couldn't make the playoffs this season.