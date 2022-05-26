Who is Brendan Langley? Ex-NFL player suspended by Calgary Stampeders over ugly airport brawl

Former NFL cornerback Brendan Langley was charged with assault of a United Airlines employee. The incident took place at Newark Airport and was caught on camera.

Langley claimed that the employee challenged him to a fight and used expletives at him. The former cornerback played one season in the NFL for the Denver Broncos, in 2017.

Langley’s attorney indicated in a statement that he was not at fault.

“Brendan Langley was minding his business walking through the airport with his bags when he was accosted by a United Airlines employee who claimed to ‘run the airport’."

The attorney also added that Langley initially tried to ignore the employee.

“When Brendan tried to ignore him, the assailant followed and harassed Brendan, calling him a ‘d— and a ‘p—y’ and challenging him to fight.”

The incident occured on May 23, 2022. Langley currently plays for the Calgary Stampeders, but the team has suspended the player indefinitely following his arrest. Although the video does not definitively show who threw the first punch, other videos shared online appear to indicate that Langley made the first hit.

According to reports, the brawl began when Langley attempted to use a wheelchair to carry his luggage. Additionally, reports indicate that United Airlines terminated the employee seen in the video getting into a fight with Langley.

As reported by the New York Post, a representative from United Airlines stated that the company has a zero tolerance policy in such matters.

“[United] does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter.”

Brendan Langley’s NFL career

Brendan Langley was drafted by the Denver Broncos in round 3 with the 101st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had played college football in Georgia. The cornerback played one full season with the Broncos in 2017 before being waived in 2018 and placed on the practice squad.

He moved on to the Canadian Football League in 2022 for a roster spot with the Calgary Stampeders.

While the debate rages over who was at fault, one sportsperson has noticed some special talent in the cornerback. At the very least, MMA star Chuck Liddell thinks Langley might have a future in boxing or mixed martial arts, as per a report in TMZ.

