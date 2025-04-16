$1.2B-worth Ottawa Senators owner reveals ambitious Stanley Cup winning objective for Brady Tkachuk & Co. 

Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has revealed his ambitious Stanley Cup-winning objective for Brady Tkachuk and his team.

The Canadian businessman, who has a net worth of $1.2 billion according to Forbes, bought the Senators in 2023 and said his goal was to bring a championship to Ottawa.

Now, after clinching their first playoff berth in eight years, Andlauer's vision is coming closer to fruition. In an interview with TSN on Tuesday, he expressed his excitement about the team's success this season.

"It is super gratifying. I mean, when I see the reaction of the city, the fans, the buzz in the air — tomorrow I'm going to go with the mayor to raise a flag at City Hall. I'm excited about that. It exceeds my expectations, to be honest with you. That's because of our fans and the city," Andlauer said.

Andlauer went on to reinforce his championship aspirations:

"But the objective is to win the Stanley Cup, and this is a perfect building block to get there."

The Ottawa Senators will face their provincial rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the first round of the playoffs. The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division title while Ottawa clinched the first Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

This will be the fifth playoff meeting between the two teams, with Toronto holding a 16-8 edge overall and winning each previous series. However, the Ottawa Senators beat the Leafs in all three matchups this season.

Thursday's regular-season finale against the Carolina Hurricanes provides the Sens with one last tune-up before the intensity of the playoffs begins.

Michael Andlauer's take on Ottawa Senators' captain Brady Tkachuk

During a media session at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, Michael Andlauer expressed his admiration and support for team captain Brady Tkachuk.

Andlauer said via YahooSports.com that Tkachuk embodies everything that Senators fans believe in:

"He is everything that our fans believe in. [Brady] has the right character. He cares so much, [he's] very young, too. Desirous, cares, wants to do right, and both on and off the ice, you see what he does off the ice, as well."

Andlauer further praised Tkachuk's community involvement and said the captain has the qualities of working harder than the competition. He feels fortunate that the Senators have Tkachuk as their leader and role model.

Do you think the Ottawa Senators will continue their unbeaten streak over the Toronto Maple Leafs this season in the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

