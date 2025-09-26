  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "100x better than Skinner with Edmonton’s defense": EDM fans pray Oilers pick up Connor Ingram off waivers

"100x better than Skinner with Edmonton’s defense": EDM fans pray Oilers pick up Connor Ingram off waivers

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:12 GMT
NHL: Utah Hockey Club at Los Angeles Kings - Source: Imagn
EDM fans pray Oilers pick up Connor Ingram off waivers - Source: Imagn

Edmonton Oilers fans on social media demanded that the team claim Connor Ingram to strengthen their goaltending department.

Ad

On Thursday, Ingram was officially placed on waivers by the Utah Mammoth. No team has claimed him yet, and if this remains the case, he will be assigned to the AHL.

Meanwhile, Oilers fans, who have long voiced their demand for a goaltender, took to X to urge the club to claim the goalie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One tweeted:

"100x better than Skinner with Edmonton’s defense."
Ad

Another chimed in:

"Perfect claim for the Oil. Cheap flyer on a contract year. No brainer."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Someone claim him but intresting Utah did this when really none of the cup contender teams have zero caps pace," a third fan wrote.
"If the Oilers gm has a pulse they should be all over it," one X user posted.
Ad
"How we couldn’t have traded for him if this is how little Utah thought of him is wild. No way we get him on the #LetsGoOilers with how low we are on the waiver priority sigh," one opined.
"Oilers needed to trade for him. He won’t make it past 23 other teams. Another fail," another chimed in.
Ad

Connor Ingram has one year remaining on his three-year, $5.8 million contract with a cap hit of $1.95 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the end of the 2025-26 season.

NHL insider provides latest update on Oilers captain Connor McDavid's contract situation

With the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid remains unsigned as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract.

Ad

Although extension talks have been ongoing since July, when he became eligible to sign a new deal, no financial terms have been finalized yet. NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided an update on McDavid’s contract situation, stating:

“Yes, they continue to work away on the Connor McDavid deal," Seravalli said on Wednesday, via B/R Open Ice. "I think meetings are going on between McDavid and Edmonton brass, although they haven't gotten to talking numbers.
Ad

According to reports, it is highly likely that McDavid will sign an extension with the Oilers. However, the final contract number remains to be seen.

Also Read: Oilers eye long-term deal for $10.2M veteran D-man as Connor McDavid remains unsigned

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications