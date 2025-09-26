"100x better than Skinner with Edmonton’s defense": EDM fans pray Oilers pick up Connor Ingram off waivers

Edmonton Oilers fans on social media demanded that the team claim Connor Ingram to strengthen their goaltending department. On Thursday, Ingram was officially placed on waivers by the Utah Mammoth. No team has claimed him yet, and if this remains the case, he will be assigned to the AHL. Meanwhile, Oilers fans, who have long voiced their demand for a goaltender, took to X to urge the club to claim the goalie. One tweeted:&quot;100x better than Skinner with Edmonton’s defense.&quot;Another chimed in:&quot;Perfect claim for the Oil. Cheap flyer on a contract year. No brainer.&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Someone claim him but intresting Utah did this when really none of the cup contender teams have zero caps pace,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;If the Oilers gm has a pulse they should be all over it,&quot; one X user posted.&quot;How we couldn’t have traded for him if this is how little Utah thought of him is wild. No way we get him on the #LetsGoOilers with how low we are on the waiver priority sigh,&quot; one opined.&quot;Oilers needed to trade for him. He won’t make it past 23 other teams. Another fail,&quot; another chimed in.Connor Ingram has one year remaining on his three-year, $5.8 million contract with a cap hit of $1.95 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the end of the 2025-26 season. NHL insider provides latest update on Oilers captain Connor McDavid's contract situationWith the 2025-26 NHL season approaching, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid remains unsigned as he enters the final year of his eight-year, $100 million contract. Although extension talks have been ongoing since July, when he became eligible to sign a new deal, no financial terms have been finalized yet. NHL insider Frank Seravalli provided an update on McDavid’s contract situation, stating:“Yes, they continue to work away on the Connor McDavid deal,&quot; Seravalli said on Wednesday, via B/R Open Ice. &quot;I think meetings are going on between McDavid and Edmonton brass, although they haven't gotten to talking numbers.According to reports, it is highly likely that McDavid will sign an extension with the Oilers. However, the final contract number remains to be seen.Also Read: Oilers eye long-term deal for $10.2M veteran D-man as Connor McDavid remains unsigned