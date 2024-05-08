"100x worse than the Canucks song" - NHL fans react to Edmonton Opera's playoff-themed "La Bamba" ahead of Edmonton Oilers-Vancouver Canucks 

NHL fans on social media appeared to be less than impressed with the Edmonton Oilers' playoff song ahead of their Round 2 series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Last month, a new playoff song for the Oilers was launched by a local opera house, featuring a well-known voice on the track.

The song was made in a collaboration between Robert Clark and the Edmonton Opera. Clark has been the club's anthem singer for several seasons and the track "La Bamba" has been the Edmonton Oilers' victory song since 2022.

The Edmonton Oilers' new song features modified lyrics that are tailored to reflect the Oilers' journey in the playoffs.

The song starts with the following lyrics:

"We will be playing 'La Bamba,' 16 wins with 'La Bamba' is necessary, "Oilers nation is ready."

NHL fans wasted no time in sharing their opinions on the Edmonton Oilers' latest playoff song on X/Twitter.

One fan drew a comparison between the two songs:

"Oilers fan here & this is 100x worse than the Canucks song"

Another fan joined the conversation:

"Can we all just agree that these songs are all bad and give bad vibes for their respective teams"

Here are some more reactions to the Oilers playoff song on X:

"They sing like Ryan Whitney attempted to defend in the NHL," one fan said.

"A curse that we've already defeated.. the dreaded fan song!" another fan opined.

"They’ve just single-handedly given the series to Vancouver," another said.

One fan appeared to be more impressed with the Canucks song than the Oilers' one:

"This Canucks song at least was catchy this sounds like a funeral."

Just like Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks also have a playoff song

Just before the Oilers playoff song last month, a music video titled "Game Night" was released. It is inspired by the Vancouver Canucks and is a joint project between DJ Heer and rapper A.S.M., running for three minutes and 41 seconds.

It features mentions of players like Thatcher Demko and Connor Gerland, showcasing different spots in Vancouver, including around the team's arena.

It will be interesting to see the reaction from both club's fan bases when hearing their playoff songs in the highly anticipated Round 2 series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Both teams are the only two remaining from Canada in the post-season. When it comes to lifting the Stanley Cup, the Oilers edge past the Canucks with a total of five titles under their belt. Meanwhile, the Canucks have yet to lift their first Cup.

The Oilers have a 7-2-0 record against the Canucks in the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena. The puck drops at 8:00 p.m. MT.