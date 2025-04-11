$112,000,000 Edmonton Oilers superstar makes his case to win Selke Trophy as DOPY 

Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl has made a compelling case for winning the Selke Trophy as a defensive-offensive player. The Selke Trophy is awarded annually to the forward who demonstrates the best skills in the defensive aspect of the game.

Speaking on the possibility of winning the Selke, Draisaitl said it would be highly significant, potentially more meaningful than the other individual awards.

"That would be almost more important than any other [individual] trophy at this point in time. Obviously, there's been a lot of chatter about when we were younger that we can't defend," he said via Sportsnet.com.

Draisaitl has significantly improved his all-around game, ensuring he contributes effectively in every aspect. He also noted that both he and Connor McDavid excel defensively.

"And the reason we don't win is because Connor and I can't defend or don't defend. And I think we've really changed that narrative around the league and especially the last couple of years. We're both really, really good defenders when we want to be. I think it's just the consistency part of doing it every night. And I think I've done that for the most part this year," Draisaitl said.

Leon Draisaitl is currently dealing with a lower-body injury sustained during a game against the San Jose Sharks last week.

Draisaitl, who is signed to a $112 million contract, leads the NHL with 52 goals and is third with 106 points. He remains a strong contender for multiple awards this season, with the Selke Trophy being one he is particularly eager to win.

Leon Draisaitl expected to be healthy before playoffs

The Edmonton Oilers were missing McDavid and Draisaitl due to injuries recently. However, McDavid returned for the Oilers' 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday, recording three points.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said he expects Draisaitl to be back before the playoffs begin.

"We expect to get everybody [in] before the end of the season," Knoblauch said via NHL.com. "It depends on when exactly, whether that's in a couple of games or the last two games of the season. Those guys are day to day to maybe a week away, and that's where the timeline is for them."

The Edmonton Oilers have not yet secured a playoff spot. They are currently third in the Pacific Division with 95 points after 78 games.

