Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said it took a few games for Brad Marchand to adjust following his trade deadline move to Florida from Boston. On Tuesday's Empty Netters podcast, Rodrigues talked about Marchand's initial days in Florida.&quot;Marcy, right, played in the system for 17 years, and I've skated in Boston with him, past 10, so I would talk to him for quite a bit, and he'd be, like, the first few games, 'Hey, where do I do, like, this?&quot; Rodrigues said.&quot;Everyone, you know, you go to a new team. It's hard, especially when you're on the same team for however long he was in Boston.&quot;Marchand scored 51 points in 71 regular-season games for Boston and Florida combined. In the playoffs, he added 20 points in 23 games, helping Florida win the Stanley Cup. In the Stanley Cup finals alone, he scored six goals and had two two-goal games.Rodrigues, who is signed to a four-year, $12 million contract, recalled a moment late in the season or early playoffs when Marchand dumped the puck.&quot;There was a time ... like, we always, like, dump the puck in a lot, and like, we coach ourselves on the bench,&quot; Rodrigues said. &quot;Like, Mo (Florida coach Paul Maurice) will yell at us here and there, but for the most part, like, every guy is holding each other accountable ... and Marshy, obviously, didn't really dump a puck in for the past 17 years.&quot;We got to, like, Tampa, I think maybe Toronto is somewhere near the end of the season, or beginning of the playoffs, and someone, like, hit the red, and from the bench, he (Marchand) was like, pound it. And our whole bench, I'm not kidding you. Everybody on the bench was like, and we're like, 'all right, it's over.'&quot;That action showed the team that Marchand was fully committed. Rodrigues said everyone realized the team was united with Marchand leading by example.&quot;Like, we are winning if Marcy's in…we're done,&quot; Rodrigues said. &quot;So, Everyone's pulling on the rope like we are, 'this thing's over.'&quot;Panthers GM praised Brad Marchand's immediate impact in FloridaAfter winning his career's second Stanley Cup, Brad Marchand signed a six-year, $31.5 million contract with Florida near the 2025 free agency. The deal has a $5.25 million yearly cap hit. Panthers general manager Bill Zito called him a warrior on the ice and an important leader.&quot;Instantly supplementing our lineup from the moment he arrived in South Florida, Brad has been an outstanding addition to our team,&quot; Zito said about Marchy, via NHL.com. &quot;He is the definition of a warrior on the ice, a critical leader for our group and a relentless competitor.&quot;Brad Marchand has played 16 NHL seasons and 1,100 regular-season games. He has 980 points, including 424 goals and 556 assists. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and has 158 playoff points. But now, Marchand has become a central figure in the Panthers’ lineup.