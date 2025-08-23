$12,150,000 Senators D-man opens up on his future in Ottawa with free agency looming

Nick Jensen has become a consistent part of the Ottawa Senators' blue line, but he is also thinking about what the future may look like. The 34-year-old defenseman is signed to a three-year, $12,150,000 contract that runs through the 2025-26 season. After that, he will become an unrestricted free agent.Jensen spoke about his situation during an appearance on the Coming In Hot podcast.“Yeah. I mean, I've always taken the approach that I just I want to be on a team that wants me, obviously, and where it is doesn't really matter to me,&quot; Jensen said. &quot;I just want to be on a team that I like and the team that wants and likes me as well. So that's probably the first and foremost, obviously, up there with family too.”He explained that his family now plays a bigger role in decisions. With three young boys in school (Lorenzo, Leon and Otto), he knows those things will matter as his career continues. His comments came after a season that tested him physically. In May, Jensen had surgery in New York for a lower-body issue that had bothered him during the second half of the season. On the ice, Jensen still gave Ottawa strong minutes. He finished with three goals and 18 assists for 21 points. He also had a +18 rating and averaged over 20 minutes per game. His scoring was limited, but his consistent positioning, shot blocking and defensive play made him reliable for the Senators.For now, Nick Jensen is not looking too far ahead.“I don't want to get too far. I'm not looking at contracts or anything right now, and I don't plan on doing that until that time comes,&quot; he said. &quot;But yeah, I like playing in Ottawa. I love the staff, the fans, the team, the facility is great. So I'm very happy where I'm at right now.” Senators GM called Nick Jensen a &quot;warrior&quot;Earlier in the first week of June, Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios revealed that defenseman Nick Jensen had hip surgery. Months before, when the Senators exited the playoffs following a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Staios mentioned that Jensen played through the injury.“Nick is an absolute warrior,” Staios said, via Sportsnet. “To be able to continue to perform at the level he did with the injury he was dealing with, it’s the character of the individual.”Nick Jensen played all six playoff games against Toronto despite dealing with the injury. It was his first playoff appearance with the Senators. Jensen has now played nine NHL seasons with Detroit, Washington and Ottawa. Drafted by the Red Wings in 2009, he has built a reputation as a defensive defenseman who can move the puck well. Ottawa values what he brings, and while the future will be decided later, for now, he remains an important piece of the Senators' defense.