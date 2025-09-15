  • home icon
  $13,000,000 Maple Leafs forward makes his feelings known on being reunited with HC Craig Berube after being traded by Canucks

$13,000,000 Maple Leafs forward makes his feelings known on being reunited with HC Craig Berube after being traded by Canucks

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 15, 2025 21:55 GMT
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs forward Dakota Joshua spoke about head coach Craig Berube (Source: Imagn)

Dakota Joshua spoke about playing again under Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. Joshua joined the Maple Leafs in a trade with Vancouver in July.

In Toronto, Joshua reunited with his former St. Louis Blues coach. Berube coached the Blues from the 2018-2019 season through the 2022-2023 season, before getting fired in December 2023. He joined the Maple Leafs before the 2024-25 NHL season.

Joshua, who is signed to a four-year, $13 million contract, called Berube a "straightforward coach."

"You know what he expects out of you," he said. "He's easy to play for in the fact of there's no grey area. He likes it north-south. As long as you can compete, he's a great coach to play for."
Joshua's four-year contract runs through the 2027-28 season. The 29-year-old forward was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the summer. Despite missing time, he played 57 games and recorded 14 points. He also ranked second on the Canucks with 193 hits.

In 2023-24, Joshua reached career highs in scoring (18 goals, 14 assists and 32 points in 63 games). Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin praised Joshua’s resilience and wished him success with Toronto.

"Dakota went through a lot last season before the year even started and we were very impressed in how he handled such a difficult off-ice situation," Allvin said, via NHL.com.
"Once healthy, he tried hard to help the team in many ways, and we want to wish him the best moving forward in Toronto."

Dakota Joshua's 'full circle' moment following trade to Maple Leafs

Dakota Joshua was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2014 but never played for them. He was traded to the Blues in 2019. Speaking on the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast, he talked about his trade to Toronto:

"Yeah, it is a full circle moment for me and be a part of the Leafs. ... So now, having a couple of years under my belt and really coming into my own, it means a lot to be joining the Leafs at this point and help go get a cup."

Joshua has played 241 NHL games with the Blues and Canucks. Now, he begins a new chapter back with the Maple Leafs.

Ankit Kumar

