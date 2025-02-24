$15,000,000 Toronto Maple Leafs forward reminisces Blackhawks stint with "childhood idol" Patrick Kane

Max Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs spoke about his time at Chicago Blackhawks. He remembered his time with Patrick Kane after the 5-2 victory on Sunday. Domi shared the ice with Kane in the 2022-2023 season, which was the last season Kane spent with the Blackhawks.

Domi signed a four-year, $15 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 30, 2024. He said that playing in Chicago was special because he got to be on the ice with Kane.

"Man, it's the best. I was lucky enough to play here with my childhood idol, Patrick Kane," Domi said. "Standing on the blue line next to him with that anthem going on—you can't beat that."

According to ESPN, Kane played 54 games for Chicago in the 2022-23 season before being traded. He had 16 goals and 29 assists. Domi played 60 games, scoring 18 goals and 31 assists before moving to the Dallas Stars. Later, he joined the Maple Leafs in free agency.

Kane now plays for the Detroit Red Wings, while Domi plays for Toronto. Domi said that the Blackhawks have a strong young team.

"They’ve got a good young team over there, and the future is bright for sure for the Blackhawks," he said.

Domi values his time in Chicago and playing with Kane. The Toronto Maple Leafs (35-20-2) play the Boston Bruins (27-24-7) at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday.

Patrick Kane praised Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Domi’s loyalty and friendship

In April 2024, Patrick Kane spoke about Max Domi’s loyalty during their time with the Chicago Blackhawks.

“There’d be times I’d take a regular hit & he’d fight,” Kane said. “I’d be like, ‘Dude, it’s just a normal hit. You don’t have to fight.’ He loves his teammates.”

Kane and Domi played together for a short time, but Kane still values their friendship.

“Played with him for a short time but feel like I have a friend for life,” Kane said.

One example of Domi’s loyalty happened in 2022 against the Minnesota Wild. When Kane was tripped, Domi immediately defended him, even taking a penalty.

Now, Domi is playing against a Blackhawks team rebuilding around rookie forward Connor Bedard and had two assists in Toronto’s 5-2 win. His first assist set up Nicholas Robertson’s power-play goal. Later, he made a backhand pass to Robertson for a 3-1 lead.

