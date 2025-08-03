  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • "15x4 for the Leafs" "Definitely ain’t with Edmonton": NHL fans speculate Connor McDavid's next contract amid uncertain future

"15x4 for the Leafs" "Definitely ain’t with Edmonton": NHL fans speculate Connor McDavid's next contract amid uncertain future

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 03, 2025 13:07 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Fans debate Connor McDavid’s future as free agency nears (Source: Imagn)

Connor McDavid has one year left on his eight-year, $100 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers, signed in 2017. His future in Edmonton depends on the team’s performance next season, as they have failed to defeat the Florida Panthers twice in the Stanley Cup finals.

Ad

McDavid led the team with strong performances, a hundred or more points in regular seasons, and over 30 in playoffs. Still, the team failed to win the Cup. Fans are already talking about what might happen if he doesn't re-sign and becomes a free agent in July.

Oilers Nation asked fans on X to share contract predictions for McDavid, and the post got a lot of attention.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many fans believe McDavid will leave Edmonton.

“What contract lmaooo definitely ain’t with Edmonton.” One fan wrote.
Ad
“4X15 for the Leafs,” Another fan said, suggesting McDavid could go to Toronto.
Ad
"Lots of money for few years. I just hope we get a tendy to win this thing for us to keep him longer," a fan mentioned, how core players often earn more money.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:

"Not happening. He’s going to Vegas," a fan wrote.
"8 x 12.5 $. For the love of Hockey…pull a Crosby!" another fan wrote, pointing to Sidney Crosby's gesture with the Penguins signing a team friendly contract.
Ad
"6 years at around $17-17.5 per. That equates to 16.67% of the projected 26/27 salary cap. $12.5/ is the percentage of the cap the year his current deal came into effect." a fan said.

Insider Frank Seravalli's prediction on Connor McDavid's potential contract

In his comments on B/R Open Ice from last week of July, NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed the potential numbers of Connor McDavid’s contract. He said McDavid may not sign an eight-year deal. Instead, McDavid could choose a shorter deal, possibly four years.

Ad
"If I were looking at the Connor McDavid situation," Seravalli said. "My guess is that it's not going to be an eight-year deal, that it'll be less than that, probably four and somewhere between 16 and 17 and a half million dollars in AAV."

The NHL salary cap is $95.5 million this season and could potentially go up to $113.5 million by 2027–28. It will be lucrative for players to sign short-term deals. Therefore, Connor McDavid may opt for a short-term deal.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications