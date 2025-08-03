"15x4 for the Leafs" "Definitely ain’t with Edmonton": NHL fans speculate Connor McDavid's next contract amid uncertain future

Connor McDavid has one year left on his eight-year, $100 million deal with the Edmonton Oilers, signed in 2017. His future in Edmonton depends on the team’s performance next season, as they have failed to defeat the Florida Panthers twice in the Stanley Cup finals. McDavid led the team with strong performances, a hundred or more points in regular seasons, and over 30 in playoffs. Still, the team failed to win the Cup. Fans are already talking about what might happen if he doesn't re-sign and becomes a free agent in July.Oilers Nation asked fans on X to share contract predictions for McDavid, and the post got a lot of attention.Many fans believe McDavid will leave Edmonton.“What contract lmaooo definitely ain’t with Edmonton.” One fan wrote.“4X15 for the Leafs,” Another fan said, suggesting McDavid could go to Toronto.&quot;Lots of money for few years. I just hope we get a tendy to win this thing for us to keep him longer,&quot; a fan mentioned, how core players often earn more money.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Not happening. He’s going to Vegas,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;8 x 12.5 $. For the love of Hockey…pull a Crosby!&quot; another fan wrote, pointing to Sidney Crosby's gesture with the Penguins signing a team friendly contract.&quot;6 years at around $17-17.5 per. That equates to 16.67% of the projected 26/27 salary cap. $12.5/ is the percentage of the cap the year his current deal came into effect.&quot; a fan said.Insider Frank Seravalli's prediction on Connor McDavid's potential contractIn his comments on B/R Open Ice from last week of July, NHL insider Frank Seravalli discussed the potential numbers of Connor McDavid’s contract. He said McDavid may not sign an eight-year deal. Instead, McDavid could choose a shorter deal, possibly four years.&quot;If I were looking at the Connor McDavid situation,&quot; Seravalli said. &quot;My guess is that it's not going to be an eight-year deal, that it'll be less than that, probably four and somewhere between 16 and 17 and a half million dollars in AAV.&quot;The NHL salary cap is $95.5 million this season and could potentially go up to $113.5 million by 2027–28. It will be lucrative for players to sign short-term deals. Therefore, Connor McDavid may opt for a short-term deal.