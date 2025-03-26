  • home icon
  • $163,000,300 NBA superstar opens up on his friendship with Matthew Tkachuk

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Mar 26, 2025 16:57 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19). (Credit: IMAGN)

Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum opened up about his childhood connection with Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk. Appearing as a guest on the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, the NBA star shared some childhood memories of his times with Tkachuk.

“We went to school together from seventh grade to 10th grade,” Tatum said. “So yeah, two years of middle school, two years in high school, and then after our sophomore year, I think the rules are different for hockey, he ended up leaving and going off professional.” (1:18:22)

In 2024, both Tkachuck and Tatum won championships in their respective sports. They also reunited and recreated a childhood photo for social media. Tatum, who in July 2024 signed a five-year, $163-million (approx) contract with the Celtics, talked about his shared history with the Florida Panthers forward.

“Me and Matt, we had classes together. That picture that we took, I think we were going on a field trip. Like Chicago or something. Yeah, we had projects together. So it's just cool to you know, see both of us. We won the championship in the same year,” Tatum said.
“Unbelievable person. His brother is amazing too, and comes from a great family as well. So couldn't be happier for him and his family … We would play hockey in gym class. I would try to be goalie because I was, like, the tallest kid, but that f***ing goalie, man.”
Matthew Tkachuk is currently on the LTIR list for the Panthers and will miss the rest of the regular season as a result. He reportedly picked up a groin injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

NHL insider charts route for potential early return for Matthew Tkachuk

NHL analyst Frank Seravalli claimed that Aaron Ekblad’s 20-game suspension for violating the NHL’s performance-enhancing substances policy might open the window for Tkachuk to return.

“Now, the door has been opened with the 20-game suspension to Aaron Ekblad … His money comes off the books, and there’s a small window — potentially in the last week of the regular season — if all goes well, they could make the money work and get Matthew Tkachuk back on their cap," Seravalli said via the NHL Coast to Coast Prime show.

Tkachuk has 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season. This will be his first season with less than 60 points if he doesn’t return.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
