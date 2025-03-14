Matthew Tkachuk Injury Update: Insider claims Aaron Ekblad's 20-game suspension may aid in Panthers forward's early return

Matthew Tkachuk's return from a serious groin injury may come sooner than expected due to Aaron Ekblad's suspension, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Tkachuk sustained the injury while playing for Team USA during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Florida Panthers initially said he would be out long-term and placed him on injured reserve. Tkachuk last played on Feb. 8 against the Senators, recording a goal and two assists in a 5-1 Florida win.

Meanwhile, Panthers’ defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been handed a 20-game suspension by the NHL for violating the terms of the performance enhancing substances program. He will miss the rest of the regular season but could return for the playoffs.

Speaking on the "NHL Coast to Coast Prime" show, Seravalli said Ekblad's suspension may open the door for an early Tkachuk return:

"The Panthers haven’t closed the door on that just yet.”

Seravalli said that the Panthers used Tkachuk's cap space to acquire Seth Jones, Nico Sturm, and an additional goalie, allowing them to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

“Now, the door has been opened with the 20-game suspension to Aaron Ekblad… His money comes off the books, and there’s a small window — potentially in the last week of the regular season — if all goes well, they could make the money work and get Matthew Tkachuk back on their cap," Seravalli said.

He added that this scenario would give Tkachuk time to prepare for the rest of the regular season and be ready for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs:

“That would be the best-case scenario. The Panthers still aren’t sure of the timeline yet, but man, what a turn of events for Florida."

Tkachuk has recorded 22 goals and 57 points in 52 games this season. For now, Tkachuk's status remains uncertain as he rehabs the groin injury.

Panthers GM Bill Zito on Matthew Tkachuk's return timeline

Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito acknowledged that Matthew Tkachuk will be "out for an extended period of time," but expressed optimism that he could potentially return in time for the playoffs.

"We are still have projection, diagnosis and we have rehab," Zito said early this month via NHL.com. "There is a course of action, but how and where and what manner of that progress from that rehab has yet to be determined."

Now, the defending Stanley Cup champions (41-22-3) lead the Atlantic Division with 85 points.

