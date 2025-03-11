"So they were cheating when they won the Cup": NHL fans react as Aaron Ekblad gets 20-game suspension for violating PED policy

Fans reacted as the Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games without pay for violating the NHL's performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Monday.

Ekblad, who previously missed time with an upper-body injury, admitted to taking something for recovery without consulting medical staff and apologized for his mistake.

The suspension means Ekblad will miss the remainder of the regular season and the first two playoff games. Florida currently sits first in the Atlantic division with 18 games remaining.

Fans were quick to react to the news on social media, questioning the validity of the Panthers' 2024 Stanley Cup win given Ekblad's violation. One fan wrote,

"So they were cheating when they won the Cup,"

Another fan wrote,

"Take away their cup. Not fair and cheated the league. Test [goalie Sergei] Bobrovsky too." on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Take away their Stanley cup and give it to McDavid and the Oilers" one fan wrote.

"Not enough. Should be for remainder of season and the playoffs" another fan wrote.

"Only 20 games? So he's back for the playoffs, healthy and rested? Suspend him for the rest of the season including playoffs. Send a message for PEDs" a user commented.

"Kinda crazy to think Pinto got more for gambling than Ekblad gets for performance enhancing drugs" another user wrote.

Under the collective bargaining agreement, a player's first positive test results in a 20-game ban. A second violation leads to a 60-game suspension, while a third triggers a lifetime ban from the NHL.

Aaron Ekblad calls failed drug test a "shock"

In a statement, Ekblad took full responsibility for his actions, acknowledging he should have checked with medical staff before taking any substance, even for injury recovery.

“The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel,” Aaron Ekblad said.

Ekblad apologized to the Panthers organization, his teammates and fans for letting them down.

“I have accepted responsibility for my mistake,and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates.”

Aaron Ekblad is the first player suspended under the NHL's PED policy since Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt in 2018. Schmidt is now Ekblad's teammate in Florida.

