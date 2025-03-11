Florida Panthers blue liner Aaron Ekblad has been suspended 20 games by the NHL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substances policy, Sportsnet reported Monday afternoon.

The suspension takes effect immediately, removing the Panthers’ top defenseman from the lineup for the remainder of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Ekblad, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, released a statement about the suspension, saying he was shocked upon learning of the violation:

“The news that I had failed a random drug test was a shock. Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel.”

Aaron Ekblad’s comments reference an upper-body injury he sustained earlier this year. He missed nine games in January due to an unspecified ailment. However, the specific banned substance he took remains unknown.

With Ekblad’s suspension in effect immediately, he will miss the Panthers’ final 18 regular-season games and the first two games of the playoffs, making him eligible to return for Game 3 of Florida’s first-round series.

Aaron Ekblad apologizes to Florida Panthers fans

In the final part of his statement, Aaron Ekblad apologized to the Panthers organization, his teammates and fans:

“I have let my teammates the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry.”

"I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates."

Ekblad’s suspension draws comparisons to Valeri Nichushkin’s six-month ban with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2023 playoffs. However, unlike Nichushkin, who entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program, Ekblad does not appear to be enrolling in the program and will instead serve his 20-game suspension.

Florida bolstered its blue line at the trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Seth Jones, who is expected to help fill the void.

