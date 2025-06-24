  • home icon
  $18,000,000 ex-Dallas Stars forward makes feelings known on his trade to Seattle Kraken

$18,000,000 ex-Dallas Stars forward makes feelings known on his trade to Seattle Kraken

By ARJUN B
Published Jun 24, 2025 06:59 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Mason Marchment makes feelings known on his trade to Seattle Kraken

The Dallas Stars traded forward Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick in return. Marchment was traded with a year left on his four-year, $18 million deal with Dallas.

When asked about the trade on "The Sheet" with Jeff Marek, Marchment said he wasn't surprised given Dallas' salary cap situation.

"Not really caught off guard, but I knew Dallas was up against the cap situation, and there were definitely guys that had to be moved," Marchment said (7:15 onwards). "Just hearing that there was a lot of chatter about my name and stuff like that, I wasn't really too surprised.
“But obviously it sucks to leave a group like that after three deep runs and after having the group that we did there. It's a lot of good guys and good characters, and it's going to be tough to leave those kind of guys”.
youtube-cover

Marchment also expressed his excitement about joining the Seattle Kraken, and said he’s ready to make the most of the chance.

The 30-year-old registered 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 62 regular season games for the Stars this past season. He added five more points (one goal, four assists) in 18 playoff games as Dallas reached the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Edmonton Oilers.

Frank Seravalli's take on Mason Marchment trade to Seattle Kraken

Frank Seravalli noted that the trade doesn't benefit the Stars, as they're giving up a player who was brought in to add physical edge—something they had been actively looking for. From their standpoint, it’s a tough loss on both ends.

Seravalli suggests the Stars' decision to acquire Mikko Rantanen has created a situation where they now have to deal with the consequences of their previous moves.

"So honestly, it’s a win for the Kraken, it’s a lose-lose for the Stars. I think they’re in a spot where they made their bed, they made some decisions that obviously makes sense going out to get Mikko Rantanen, but now they have to deal with the aftermath." Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff Live.

Seravalli's analysis paints a disappointing picture for the Stars, with the Seattle Kraken emerging as the beneficiary of the trade.

ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
