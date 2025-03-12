Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser recently opened up about the challenges of adjusting his playing style in the absence of J.T. Miller.

Boeser and Miller had developed excellent chemistry over the last two years despite constant changes on the top line.

However, in January, Miller was traded to the New York Rangers after a long-standing feud with Elias Pettersson.

This has left a significant gap in the Canucks' offensive strategy, and no one has felt the impact of this change more than Brock Boeser.

He explained that adapting to a new style without Miller involves understanding that his gameplay must change.

"It’s definitely a lot different. When you play with a guy for two years, and a guy to that degree of how good he is, and how good of a passer he is and how he creates space, it’s definitely an adjustment," Boeser said via DailyHive.com.

“I feel like I’m trying to understand that it’s going to be different, and I’ve got to play a little different with other guys. I think I can definitely shoot the puck more and get around the net… I think I’ve got to get net front and find those greasy rebounds," he added.

Brock Boeser has been navigating a transition period, working to establish chemistry with new linemates since J.T. Miller's trade.

His performance has taken a hit, managing just two goals and five assists in 13 games following Miller's departure. Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, $19.95 million contract, and despite rumors swirling around him, the Canucks decided to hold onto him past the March 7 trade deadline.

The negotiations for a new contract are underway between Boeser and the Canucks, but they haven't made much headway, suggesting that the 28-year-old might explore free agency on July 1.

Insider explains why Vancouver Canucks decided not to move Brock Boeser

Insider Elliotte Friedman shed light on why the Vancouver Canucks chose not to trade Brock Boeser at the trade deadline.

He explained that the Canucks were firm in their demand, insisting on nothing less than a first-round draft pick for the forward.

"The thing is that the Vancouver Canucks indicated nothing less than a first rounder for Boeser. They weren't taking anything less than the first rounder, and they didn't get it, so they decided to hold the player and see where it goes from there," Freidman said via SportsNet.

Brock Boeser and the Canucks currently sit fifth in the Pacific Division. They are battling for a final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Boeser has accumulated 38 points through 18 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.

