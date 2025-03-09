  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brock Boeser
  • Elliotte Friedman explains why Canucks decided to keep Brock Boeser at trade deadline

Elliotte Friedman explains why Canucks decided to keep Brock Boeser at trade deadline

By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 09, 2025 04:07 GMT
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
Elliotte Friedman explains why Canucks decided to keep Brock Boeser - Source: Imagn

Eliotte Friedman explained why the Vancouver Canucks decided to keep Brock Boeser at the trade deadline. Boeser is in the final year of a three-year deal that pays him $6.65 million annually.

Ad

On Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines, Friedman said that Vancouver wanted a first-round pick or equivalent young player in return for Boeser. When that failed to materialize, the Canucks held on to the talented winger rather than settle for a lesser return.

"You know, it was really an odd media conference yesterday, and I'm sure Boeser wasn't happy with some of the things that were said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“And the thing is that the Vancouver Canucks indicated nothing less than a first rounder for Boeser. They weren't taking anything less than the first rounder, and they didn't get it, so they decided to hold the player and see where it goes from there."
Ad

Friedman acknowledged that it has been a tough few weeks for Boeser and noted that no player would want to hear that said about them.

Reports surfaced that the Canucks had offered Boeser a five-year deal worth $8 million per season earlier this season, but he turned it down. Boeser has 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points in 55 games this season.

With Boeser set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, the Canucks must decide whether to re-sign him or let him walk.

Ad

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin offers take on Brock Boeser's situation

Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin spoke about the status of forward Brock Boeser after the trade deadline passed.

According to Allvin, the Canucks didn't receive any satisfactory trade offers for Boeser. He joked that if he revealed the actual offers, no one would believe him because they were quite underwhelming.

Ad

Allvin confirmed that they had brief discussions with Boeser's agent on a contract extension.

“We talked briefly last night. Leading up to this, I had conversations with his agent and made him aware that this might happen, that he’s still going to be here," Allvin said (per Sportsnet).
"As of last night, and even this morning, when I informed (head coach Rick Tocchet) about the potential lineup — the reason why he was out there skating is (because) there wasn’t any deal there."

A key factor in keeping Brock Boeser seems to be his strong desire to stay in Vancouver long-term. He has frequently expressed his love for the city, fans and organization.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी