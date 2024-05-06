The Dallas Stars pulled off an incredible 2-1 Game 7 win against the Vegas Golden Knight in Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 at American Airlines Center. The team is now set to face the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the postseason on Tuesday.

Despite the short turnaround between the two games, Stars head coach Peter DeBoer is living his best life, celebrating their first-round victory.

In the post-game conference, DeBoer revealed that he had already downed ‘2-3 beers’ with room for more celebrations leading up to the game on Tuesday.

“Well, that took awhile. I’ve already had two or three beers, I think,” Peter DeBoer said.

When the reporter pointed out that DeBoer and Co. may not have much time to celebrate or enjoy the victory due to the game at hand, DeBoer responded:

“No, but I'm going to enjoy it, trust me. I can get a lot done in 48 hours.”

In fact, it is safe to say Peter DeBoer has had ample opportunities to celebrate a Game 7 in his coaching career. To date, DeBoer has an incredible 8-0 win-loss record in Playoff Game 7s, which is the most Game 7 wins in league history.

He shares this record with the legendary Darryl Sutter who went 8-3 in Game 7s during his coaching tenure.

Peter DeBoer favored Stars’ fourth line in Game 7 and it paid off

The Round 1 tie against the Vegas Golden Knights might not have been just about advancing to the next stage of the playoffs for Peter DeBoer. The Stars coach was facing his immediate former team, and a series win in Game 7 is the best statement a coach can make, especially under high pressure.

Throughout the series, DeBoer carefully rotated his offensive lineup, and this time, his fourth line delivered in the final game.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third period, Radek Faksa scored the game-winning goal just 44 seconds into the period. After the game, Faska opened up about the team's roster depth and how the coaching staff urged their fourth line to outperform the opponents.

“Yeah, it's huge in the playoffs, you know. Coaches, they were talking to us that our 4th line has to be better than their 4th line,” Radek Faska said (at 1:15 in the video below). “Because last year, in the series, that's why they beat us, because they were better than us, than 4th line.

"And I think this time it turned around and, you know, coaches, they were right. We scored an important goal, and the little details make a huge difference in the end.”

Dallas Stars will face the Colorado Avalanche on May 7th, at 9:30 PM ET at the American Airlines Center.