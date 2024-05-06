How Radek Faksa fulfilled a promise made to his almost three-year old son Elliott in Stars' Game 7 win

The Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7, closing the night with the final score of 2-1 at American Airlines Center and advancing to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Radek Faksa's phenomenal backhanded shot past netkeeper Adin Hill proved to be a game-changing goal.

In the post-game interview with the ‘NHL on TNT’ crew, Faksa disclosed that the Game 7 winner had been the best goal of his career. After sitting out four games due to an undisclosed injury, he broke a 1-1 tie in the opening minute of the third period.

Host Liam McHugh referred to the emotional moment captured on camera after Radek scored his goal as a mix of energy, excitement, shock, surprise, and happiness altogether. He asked if Faksa could reenact that expression for them.

“It was huge, you know I told you guys it was the biggest goal of my career and actually after every pregame skate I played with my son a little mini stick hockey,” Faksa said. “I promised him I will score a goal tonight and I'm glad I did, you know, so I'm so excited to show him the video of the goal in the morning and I'm so happy.”

Expand Tweet

Radek Faksa is the father of a two-year-old son Elliot Radek Faksa, whom he shares with his partner Dominika Faksa. Radek often shares pictures of memorable moments with his son on socials.

Radek Faksa opens up about starting Game 7

During the same interview, Paul Bissonnette asked whether Radek Faksa was surprised to learn he would start the game on Sunday as well as if he was shocked by his own reaction when he scored.

“I wasn't surprised because coaches, they were talking to me in Vegas next morning after we lost game six. And they told me I would be in,” Faksa said (at 0:37 in the video below). “And so I knew I would be in. So I prepared for the game. I was so happy to be back. It means a lot to me. And I'm glad I could help.”

Expand Tweet

He was then asked his thoughts on the importance of the Dallas Stars’ depth in the upcoming round of the playoffs.

“Yeah, it's huge in the playoffs, you know," Faksa said (at 1:15 in the video above). "Coaches, they were talking to us that our 4th line has to be better than their 4th line. Because last year, in the series, that's why they beat us, because they were better than us, than 4th line.

“And I think this time it turned around and, you know, coaches, they were right. We scored an important goal, and the little details make a huge difference in the end. I got it.”

The Dallas Stars' hero will now focus on delivering his best performance for his team and his son in their upcoming game at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday against the Colorado Avalanche.