$20,500,000 Oilers forward heaps praise on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers' superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl delivered once again in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, earning praise from teammate Evander Kane for their standout performance.

Kane praised the star men for stepping up with two key points in Wednesday’s game, highlighted by Draisaitl’s overtime winner set up by McDavid. Their performance helped the Oilers grab a 1-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers.

Speaking to the media on Thursday morning, Kane, who has a 4-year, $20,500,000 contract, said:

"Obviously, you know, they play incredibly well together. They read off each other well. They have different skill sets that elevate their skill sets together." (3:33 onwards)

Kane went on to explain how the coaching staff trusts McDavid and Draisaitl in key situations, adding:

"It's on the rest of the group to step up and contribute as well when you don't have them going one two down the middle. So, I thought we did a good job of that in the later half of the game and you know obviously they're incredibly dynamic."

McDavid and Draisaitl’s dominance this postseason is clear in their stats. McDavid tops the playoff scoring chart with 28 points in 17 games, closely followed by Draisaitl with 27.

Throughout their careers, the two have frequently combined on the same playoff goals 71 times, putting them in elite company with pairs like Wayne Gretzky/Jari Kurri (132), Glenn Anderson/Mark Messier (86) and Mike Bossy/Bryan Trottier (85).

This playoff run has been no different. McDavid and Draisaitl have been on the ice together for over 3 and a half hours, factoring on the same goal 14 times. No other pair in the NHL has accomplished that feat more than 10 times.

Oilers HC Kris Knoblauch's message to players on "not just relying on this one line" - McDavid and Draisaitl

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch had a message for his players following the team's Game 1 success. Knoblauch believes that his side relies heavily on the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but they can't depend solely on that top line to carry them.

"I think it also allows the rest of our team [to know] that they've got a role. They've got to play well, and we're not just relying on this one line that's going to do all the work," Knoblauch told reporters. (1:15 onwards)

Knoblauch said splitting McDavid and Draisaitl gives the Oilers more depth and tougher matchups for opponents, though they’ll still play together on power plays or in key moments.

Game 2 takes place at Rogers Place, Edmonton, on Friday.

