3 most impressive Colorado Avalanche players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over LA Kings ft. Martin Necas

The Colorado Avalanche cruised to a 4-1 season-opening victory over the LA Kings at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.Martin Necas had two goals for the Colorado Avalanche, with Artturi Lehkonen and Sam Malinski adding the others. Kevin Fiala scored a late power play goal to break the shutout for the LA Kings.Nathan MacKinnon notched two assists to tie Joe Sakic for the all-time Avalanche scoring lead with 1,015. The record does not include Sakic’s point totals from his Quebec Nordiques days.With that in mind, here’s a look at the three most impressive Colorado Avalanche players from their season-opening win over the Kings.3 most impressive Colorado Avalanche players in 4-1 win over LA Kings#3 Scott WedgewoodBackup netminder Scott Wedgewood got the call in the season opener as starter MacKenzie Blackwood remains on the shelf with an injury.Wedgewood was up to the task, stopping 24 of 25 saves on the night. He made several key saves throughout the night. The lone goal Wedgewood surrendered was during a 5-on-3 sequence in the third period.The goal came with the Avalanche up 4-0. The tally was largely inconsequential, but it spoiled Wedgewood’s shoutout bid. The game was a solid one for the career backup as the Avalanche seek stability in the crease while Blackwood is out.#2 Nathan MacKinnonNathan MacKinnon did what he does best. He created open ice, used his speed and strength to create opportunities, and grinded when needed.That grit was on display on Artturi Lehkonen’s goal. The scrum in front of the Kings’ net started with MacKinnon keeping the puck alive and Lehkonen dishing the rebound past Darcy Kuemper. The goal made the game 3-0 at that point.Here’s a look at the goal:It’s worth pointing out that superstar defenseman Cale Makar got his first point of the season with a sick assist. He ended the night with two helpers of his own.#1 Martin NecasIf there was any doubt regarding Martin Necas’ potential impact this season, the Czech native put that to rest from the get-go.Necas had two goals on the night, including a third-period power play goal. Necas used his powerful shot to rifle two rockets past Kuemper.Here’s a look at Necas’ first of the night:Necas’ rocket gave Kuemper little chance to make the save. The Colorado Avalanche’s first goal of the season looks like an auspicious start to what could be a tremendous season for the Mile High team.The Colorado Avalanche will hold their home opener on Thursday as they host the Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena.