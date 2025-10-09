  • home icon
3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Montreal Canadiens ft. William Nylander

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:13 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Montreal Canadiens ft. William Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a strong start, notching a 5-2 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Opening Night at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews (EN), and William Nylander (EN) scored for Toronto. Oliver Kapanen (SHG) and Zack Bolduc replied for the Habs.

The game was close through two and a half periods before the Maple Leafs pulled away and sealed the victory in the third period.

So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Opening Night.

3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Montreal Canadiens

#3 Calle Jarnkrok

The much-maligned Toronto Maple Leafs forward got a huge goal in the second period to tie the game at two. The goal was a huge boost for the veteran forward who has been the subject of trade speculation.

But on this night, Jarnkrok’s hard work on the Leafs’ fourth line was rewarded with a gritty goal. Here’s a look at the tally:

Jarnkrok ended the night playing 11:10 over 17 shifts, and one shot on goal. Coach Craig Berube rewarded Jarnkrok’s efforts by giving him a couple of shifts on the Auston Matthews line toward the end of the night.

#2 Morgan Rielly

Morgan Rielly has been another player under significant scrutiny this season. But on opening night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top defenseman proved he’s still got it.

Rielly scored a goal and added an assist on the night. He finished the game a plus-2 in nearly 21 minutes of ice time on 30 shifts. He had five shots on goal and two blocks.

Most importantly, Rielly’s third-period tally was the game-winner. Here’s a look at the goal:

Rielly got a yeoman’s goal following a breakaway by Matthew Knies. Rielly followed up the play and managed to outmuscle the Canadiens’ blueliner to score his first of the season. His efforts landed Rielly the game’s second star.

#1 William Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs' leading goal scorer last season, William Nylander, got off to a roaring start. He scored a goal and added two assists to open the season.

Nylander assisted on Bobby McMann’s goal, and then on Auston Matthews’ empty-netter. Nylander added an empty-netter of his own to close the Maple Leafs’ first win of the season. For his efforts, Nylander earned the game’s top star.

The Maple Leafs will be off until Saturday night when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City.

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

