3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Montreal Canadiens ft. William Nylander

The Toronto Maple Leafs got off to a strong start, notching a 5-2 win over the rival Montreal Canadiens on Opening Night at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews (EN), and William Nylander (EN) scored for Toronto. Oliver Kapanen (SHG) and Zack Bolduc replied for the Habs.The game was close through two and a half periods before the Maple Leafs pulled away and sealed the victory in the third period.So, here’s a look at the three most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Opening Night.3 most impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from NHL 2025-26 season opener win over Montreal Canadiens#3 Calle JarnkrokThe much-maligned Toronto Maple Leafs forward got a huge goal in the second period to tie the game at two. The goal was a huge boost for the veteran forward who has been the subject of trade speculation.But on this night, Jarnkrok’s hard work on the Leafs’ fourth line was rewarded with a gritty goal. Here’s a look at the tally:Jarnkrok ended the night playing 11:10 over 17 shifts, and one shot on goal. Coach Craig Berube rewarded Jarnkrok’s efforts by giving him a couple of shifts on the Auston Matthews line toward the end of the night.#2 Morgan RiellyMorgan Rielly has been another player under significant scrutiny this season. But on opening night, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ top defenseman proved he’s still got it.Rielly scored a goal and added an assist on the night. He finished the game a plus-2 in nearly 21 minutes of ice time on 30 shifts. He had five shots on goal and two blocks.Most importantly, Rielly’s third-period tally was the game-winner. Here’s a look at the goal:Rielly got a yeoman’s goal following a breakaway by Matthew Knies. Rielly followed up the play and managed to outmuscle the Canadiens’ blueliner to score his first of the season. His efforts landed Rielly the game’s second star.#1 William NylanderThe Toronto Maple Leafs' leading goal scorer last season, William Nylander, got off to a roaring start. He scored a goal and added two assists to open the season.Nylander assisted on Bobby McMann’s goal, and then on Auston Matthews’ empty-netter. Nylander added an empty-netter of his own to close the Maple Leafs’ first win of the season. For his efforts, Nylander earned the game’s top star.The Maple Leafs will be off until Saturday night when they take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City.