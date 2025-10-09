3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from NHL 2025-26 season opener SO loss to Calgary Flames ft. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers blew a 3-0 lead to lose 4-3 in the shootout against the Calgary Flames in their season opener on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.Leon Draisaitl notched his 400th NHL goal, while Andrew Mangiapane got his first as an Oiler, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a power play goal. Connor McDavid got two assists on the night.Meanwhile, Matvei Gridin got his first NHL goal, with Connor Zary (PPG), and Blake Coleman adding the others in regulation.The game went to eight shootout rounds before Nazem Kadri ended the game by beating Stuart Skinner and netting the two points for Calgary.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from their season-opening loss to the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.3 least impressive Edmonton Oilers players from NHL 2025-26 season opener SO loss to Calgary Flames#3 Noah PhilpThe Edmonton Oilers’ fourth line had somewhat of a rough night against the Flames. In particular, 4C Noah Philp was the target of a bad bounce that cost his club a tough-luck goal.Late in the second period, with the Oilers up 3-0, Kadri picked up the puck following a bad play by Darnell Nurse at the Flames’ blue line. The play came back the other way, with Kadri attempting to center the pass to Matt Coronato.Philp, instead of trying to break up the pass or tie up his man, ended up deflecting the puck into his own net.Here’s a look at the goal:While that goal looked bad, the other Calgary goals looked even worse.#2 Darnell NurseDarnell Nurse showed several defensive lapses on the night. His role in the first Calgary goal started as he tried to stickhandle the puck into the Flames’ zone. Instead of looking for a pass or dumping the puck in, he lost control, and the Flames scored the other way.On the second Calgary goal, the Edmonton Oilers’ defenseman got beaten to the puck by Adam Klapka in front of the net. Nurse couldn’t clear the puck, leading to a play where Connor Zary batted the puck out of the air for the power play tally.Here’s a look:The goal made the game 3-2 at that point. But it would be another crucial defensive miscue that tied the game.#1 Stuart SkinnerIt’s hard to pin the Edmonton Oilers’ loss on Stuart Skinner. However, he faced just 22 shots on the night. Despite defensive miscues and all, he didn’t make a crucial play when his team needed it.Here’s a look at the unfortunate blunder:The miscommunication between Skinner and Evan Bouchard allowed Blake Coleman to pounce on the loose puck and tie the game. Skinner wasn’t overly tested in overtime and eventually surrendered the game-winner in the shootout.Had Skinner made at least one crucial save, the Oilers would have skated away with the two points. Now, the Oilers will have a chance to get their first win of the season as they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at Rogers Place.