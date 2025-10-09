3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs ft. Patrik Laine

The Montreal Canadiens had a disappointing start to their season, losing their first game of the 2025-26 NHL season to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.Zack Bolduc and Oliver Kapanen had the goals for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews (EN), and William Nylander (EN) had the goals for Toronto.With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 5-2 season-opening loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs#3 Cole CaufieldThe Montreal Canadiens’ dynamic forward was largely lost for the entire game against the Maple Leafs. While he managed four shots on goal, none of them were dangerous scoring chances.However, Cole Caufield had a rough night defensively, registering a minus-3 in over 20 minutes of ice time. Caufield is a significant part of the Canadiens’ offense. But his subpar defensive play was a cause for concern.The entire Canadiens’ top line ended the night at a minus-3 as they were unable to generate offense, while being on the ice for Toronto’s two empty-net goals.#2 Lane HutsonLast season’s Calder Trophy winner had a tough night. While he was an offensive force, he could not follow that up with a solid defensive game. In particular, his role in the Maple Leafs’ go-ahead goal was a complicated one.Here’s a look at the goal:Lane Hutson had lost his stick during the play. He chased Matthew Knies as the Leafs forward broke away with the puck. Hutson was able to keep Knies from getting a strong shot away, but could not prevent Knies from passing the puck to the front of the net.Then, Toronto blueliner Morgan Rielly picked up the loose puck and scored the game-winner. Hutson, great offensive skills and all, will need to focus on his defensive game for Montreal.#1 Patrik LainePatrik Laine did not have his best game for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. He played in just under 13 minutes across 17 shifts. He had one shot on net while taking a penalty on the night.However, Laine did not factor significantly in the game. He got lost at times, failing to show up at crucial points. One such point came on Auston Matthews’ empty-netter. Laine had an inside track to the puck. But instead of catching up to it and clearing the zone, Matthews beat Laine to the puck. Matthews scored the empty-netter and sealed the victory for the Maple Leafs.The Canadiens will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City.