  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Montreal Canadiens
  • 3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs ft. Patrik Laine

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs ft. Patrik Laine

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:38 GMT
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs ft. Patrik Laine - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens had a disappointing start to their season, losing their first game of the 2025-26 NHL season to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5-2, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Ad

Zack Bolduc and Oliver Kapanen had the goals for the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, Bobby McMann, Calle Jarnkrok, Morgan Rielly, Auston Matthews (EN), and William Nylander (EN) had the goals for Toronto.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three least impressive Montreal Canadiens players from their 5-2 season-opening loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.

3 least impressive Montreal Canadiens from NHL 2025-26 season opener loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

#3 Cole Caufield

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Montreal Canadiens’ dynamic forward was largely lost for the entire game against the Maple Leafs. While he managed four shots on goal, none of them were dangerous scoring chances.

However, Cole Caufield had a rough night defensively, registering a minus-3 in over 20 minutes of ice time. Caufield is a significant part of the Canadiens’ offense. But his subpar defensive play was a cause for concern.

The entire Canadiens’ top line ended the night at a minus-3 as they were unable to generate offense, while being on the ice for Toronto’s two empty-net goals.

Ad

#2 Lane Hutson

Last season’s Calder Trophy winner had a tough night. While he was an offensive force, he could not follow that up with a solid defensive game. In particular, his role in the Maple Leafs’ go-ahead goal was a complicated one.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Ad

Lane Hutson had lost his stick during the play. He chased Matthew Knies as the Leafs forward broke away with the puck. Hutson was able to keep Knies from getting a strong shot away, but could not prevent Knies from passing the puck to the front of the net.

Then, Toronto blueliner Morgan Rielly picked up the loose puck and scored the game-winner. Hutson, great offensive skills and all, will need to focus on his defensive game for Montreal.

Ad

#1 Patrik Laine

Patrik Laine did not have his best game for the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. He played in just under 13 minutes across 17 shifts. He had one shot on net while taking a penalty on the night.

However, Laine did not factor significantly in the game. He got lost at times, failing to show up at crucial points. One such point came on Auston Matthews’ empty-netter. Laine had an inside track to the puck. But instead of catching up to it and clearing the zone, Matthews beat Laine to the puck. Matthews scored the empty-netter and sealed the victory for the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Thursday night as they take on the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City.

About the author
Nestor Quixtan

Nestor Quixtan

Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.

Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.

Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.

When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Nestor Quixtan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications