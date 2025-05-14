3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks should hire Manny Malhotra as their next head coach feat. successful stint in AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly narrowed the field of candidates for their head coaching position to two: Manny Malhotra and Adam Foote.
The Province reported on May 13 that Malhotra could be the frontrunner ahead of Foote and Marco Sturm, for the vacancy left by Rick Tocchet’s departure last month. If that’s the case, Malhotra could succeed Tocchet as the puck drops on the 2025-26 season.
With that in mind, here are three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks would do well to give Manny Malhotra the nod as the team’s next head coach.
3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks should hire Manny Malhotra as next coach
#3 A connection to Vancouver
Manny Malhotra has a connection to the Vancouver Canucks. He played for the team in parts of three seasons, from 2010 to 2013. He score 48 points in 159 games for the Canucks before ending his career at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season.
As such, the familiarity between Malhotra and the Canucks organization could make for a seamless transition, cutting out any needless drama moving forward.
#2 Plenty of coaching experience
Malhotra has served as an assistant coach for the Canucks from 2017 to 2020, mainly coaching under Travis Green. Following his stint as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, Malhotra moved on to the Toronto Maple Leafs in an assistant coaching role as well. He served under now-New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.
During his tenure in Toronto, Malhotra worked with Leafs’ stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. However, the Leafs shook up their coaching staff following Keefe’s departure at the end of the 2024 playoffs, prompting Malhotra to seek employment opportunities elsewhere.
#1 Success at the AHL level
Following his departure from Toronto, Malhotra took over the head coaching job of the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.
This season, Malhotra guided the Abbotsford Canucks to a franchise record 44 wins. The team is set to start the Pacific Division final series this week. Abbotsford will be playing for their ticket to the Calder Cup Final.
If that’s the case, Malhotra could be one more on the list of coaches who have translated AHL-level success into an NHL job.
Last year, the Seattle Kraken hired Dan Bylsma after a successful season at the AHL level. Other current coaches like Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals and Ryan Huska of the Calgary Flames had successful runs as assistants before getting promoted to the main job.
If the Canucks choose Malhotra over other candidates, the team would be getting a familiar face who could hit the ground running from day one.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama