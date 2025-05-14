3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks should hire Manny Malhotra as their next head coach feat. successful stint in AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly narrowed the field of candidates for their head coaching position to two: Manny Malhotra and Adam Foote.

Ad

The Province reported on May 13 that Malhotra could be the frontrunner ahead of Foote and Marco Sturm, for the vacancy left by Rick Tocchet’s departure last month. If that’s the case, Malhotra could succeed Tocchet as the puck drops on the 2025-26 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, here are three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks would do well to give Manny Malhotra the nod as the team’s next head coach.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks should hire Manny Malhotra as next coach

#3 A connection to Vancouver

Malhotra played 159 games in Vancouver from 2010 to2013 - Source: Imagn

Manny Malhotra has a connection to the Vancouver Canucks. He played for the team in parts of three seasons, from 2010 to 2013. He score 48 points in 159 games for the Canucks before ending his career at the conclusion of the 2014-15 season.

Ad

As such, the familiarity between Malhotra and the Canucks organization could make for a seamless transition, cutting out any needless drama moving forward.

#2 Plenty of coaching experience

Malhotra was an assistant under Sheldon Keefe in Toronto - Source: Imagn

Malhotra has served as an assistant coach for the Canucks from 2017 to 2020, mainly coaching under Travis Green. Following his stint as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks, Malhotra moved on to the Toronto Maple Leafs in an assistant coaching role as well. He served under now-New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.

Ad

During his tenure in Toronto, Malhotra worked with Leafs’ stars Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander. However, the Leafs shook up their coaching staff following Keefe’s departure at the end of the 2024 playoffs, prompting Malhotra to seek employment opportunities elsewhere.

#1 Success at the AHL level

Malhotra has had a successful stint at the AHL level - Source: Imagn

Following his departure from Toronto, Malhotra took over the head coaching job of the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks.

Ad

This season, Malhotra guided the Abbotsford Canucks to a franchise record 44 wins. The team is set to start the Pacific Division final series this week. Abbotsford will be playing for their ticket to the Calder Cup Final.

If that’s the case, Malhotra could be one more on the list of coaches who have translated AHL-level success into an NHL job.

Last year, the Seattle Kraken hired Dan Bylsma after a successful season at the AHL level. Other current coaches like Spencer Carbery of the Washington Capitals and Ryan Huska of the Calgary Flames had successful runs as assistants before getting promoted to the main job.

If the Canucks choose Malhotra over other candidates, the team would be getting a familiar face who could hit the ground running from day one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama