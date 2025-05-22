The Edmonton Oilers were stunned in Game 1 by the Dallas Stars in the Western Confernece Finals.

Edmonton looked to be on the way to a road win as the Oilers entered the third period with a 3-1 lead. However, the Oilers fell apart in the final period, being outscored 5-0 in the third to lose 6-3.

It was a stunning loss, and after the defeat, here are three reasons why Edmonton blew their lead in Game 1.

3 things that cost the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

#1, Penalties

The Dallas Stars have a potent power play and the Edmonton Oilers found that out the hard way.

Edmonton took some dumb penalties in the third, and that allowed Dallas to get all the momentum. The Oilers allowed three straight power-play goals in less than six minutes.

“Going into the series, we knew special teams was going to be a big part of it,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said, via NHL.com. “Tonight, with them getting three in the third period, obviously that changes things. Even after they got the first one, you could see our guys, they felt really good before and then they took a step back. We had to keep pushing and maintain that offensive-zone time that we had earlier in the game and still be assertive.”

In total, Dallas went 3-for-4 on power plays, and that proved to be the difference.

#2, Stuart Skinner struggles

Stuart Skinner struggled in Game 1 - Source: Imagn

The biggest question for Edmonton entering the series was how Stuart Skinner would play in the net.

Skinner was brutal in the playoffs and was benched for Calvin Pickard in the opening round. However, after an injury to Pickard, Skinner took back the net and had back-to-back shutouts against Vegas.

In Game 1, Skinner was playing well through the first two periods. But, in the third period, he allowed four goals - as the fifth goal was an empty netter - on just 11 shots on goal.

Skinner couldn't make the key saves to keep Edmonton in it.

#3, Got too comfortable with the lead

After taking a 3-1 lead, Edmonton appeared to play to keep the win rather than try to build on their lead against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers appeared to be playing not to lose rather than to win, as Edmonton wasn't taking as many chances, and they got away from playing their normal game.

Edmonton can't afford to take their foot off the gas, and it showed in Game 1.

