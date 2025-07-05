$30.75M Penguins winger 'perfectly fits' Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner void but trade hinges on steep price, opines insider

The Toronto Maple Leafs are working to fill the gap created by Mitch Marner’s departure this offseason. One player that has been rumored as a potential replacement is Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust.

According to insider David Alter, Rust "perfectly fits the identity of what this Toronto Maple Leafs team wants to be."

Rust has a six-year $30.75 million contract that carries through the 2027-28 season. With a cap hit of $5.125 million, he could slide into the Toronto's top six forwards nicely. However, the steep price Pittsburgh would likely ask makes a potential deal complicated.

"I think he would," Rust said on Friday, via the "Leafs Morning Take" podcast. "It would just be, you know, if you have him in there, then where's the spot? Right, like it’s probably second line instead of first line, because you have William Nylander, who plays on the right side as well."

William Nylander could shift to the first line, while Rust mans the second line right wing. His two-way play and grittiness would mesh with the hard-nosed style Leafs coach Craig Berube wants.

The issue is putting together a package that would intrigue the Penguins without gutting Toronto's prospect pool.

"It's just going to be what's the package to get someone like him right?" Alter said.

The Leafs' "cupboard is bare" after previous big trades depleted their assets. In terms of fitting Berube's desired playing style, Rust looks like an ideal target if Toronto can make the money work, according to Alter.

NHL analyst Bruce Boudreau on Maple Leafs' roster

Bruce Boudreau didn't pull any punches when discussing the caliber of the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster following the recent trade of Mitch Marner.

"They're not better today than they were a month ago," Boudreau said on Friday (2:37:44), via TSN's "Overdrive."

While acknowledging that Nicolas Roy could fill the third line center role, Boudreau highlighted the immense challenge in replacing a player of Marner's abilities. He also specifically noted Marner's strengths.

"That good a penalty killer, that good on the power play, that good, you know, setting up your No. 1 scorer in Auston (Matthews)," Boudreau said.

Boudreau remained skeptical of other Maple Leafs additions like Matias Maccelli and Michael Pezzetta. He pointed out that Maccelli didn't "move the needle" much in Arizona, and Pezzetta failed to record a point in Montreal last season.

Looking ahead, Boudreau predicted prospect Matthew Knies could score close to 40 goals next year. He also commented favorably on Toronto's goaltending, provided Anthony Stolarz can stay healthy.

However, Boudreau definitively concluded "as far as them being better right now, they're not in my mind." He also expressed faith in Brad Treliving recognizing the roster's shortcomings.

