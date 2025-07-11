Former NHLer Marc Methot joined Canadian fans in protest against Sportsnet after a 30% hike in streaming price. Fans have expressed significant frustration with Rogers Sports and Media’s decision to increase Sportsnet+ subscription prices effective September 2025.

The Premium package will rise by 30%, from $249.99 to $324.99 annually (plus tax), and the Standard package by 25%, from $199.99 to $249.99 annually (plus tax).

Marc Methot took to X (formerly Twitter), posting:

"We just cancelled ours a few weeks ago. The prices are getting ridiculous."

Fans slam Sportsnet over 30% price hike for streaming service

Fans on X criticized the hike as unjustified, pointing to persistent issues with the Sportsnet+ app, such as glitches, blackouts for out-of-market games, stream interruptions, and delays of up to a minute behind live broadcasts.

One tweeted:

"Just got this, too. And coincidentally when I try to cancel the website is having issues. What a shitshow - dog water product and they raise the prices by $75 for the same shit product. Embarrassing - Sportsnet, do better."

Another chimed in:

">>Sportsnet has the monopoly on steaming hockey >>Has shitty quality >>Amazon Prime comes along >>has infinitely better quality + warmies Sportsnet: “Let’s raise our prices by $75/year!”

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Time to cancel Sportsnet I guess. Simply not worth the bother. I've already quit TSN about a year now so.." a third fan posted.

"It barely work the few months I had it too - there was always some weird glitch on the games I wanted to watch. That price makes it a guarantee I'm not getting it next year," another X user wrote.

"Wow!!! That’s an insane increase, everyone is trying to get their fucking money these days and passing it off on the users," one fan posted.

"There’s a million free streaming sites for live sports, movies, shows etc. There’s no reason to be paying for a streaming service in 2025," another chimed in.

Notably, this follows a history of price increases, as the service cost $199.99 in 2022 when it absorbed NHL live subscribers.

