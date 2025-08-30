After 14 seasons in the NHL, defenseman Tyson Barrie has officially retired. Selected 64th by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, he went on to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, and lastly, the Calgary Flames.At 34, Barrie told Hockey Today on Friday that stepping away from the game felt like the right move.&quot;It's a decision in tandem with the 32 NHL teams. Felt pretty organic. There was probably a little bit opportunity out there for me to go, and take a peak, and take another crack at it,” Barrie said.“But, I put my heart &amp; soul into last year, this season didn't go as I'd hoped in Calgary. It just felt organic to roll over into the next chapter of my life.”Looking back, he said that he was grateful for everything the league gave him and the experiences he shared with his hockey family.“I know it doesn't end when you retire. So, I'm just super grateful for the life I've got to lead this far,&quot; he added.Barrie’s career spanned 822 regular-season games, where he collected 508 points (110 goals, 398 assists) along with 21 points in the playoffs.He has now transitioned from hockey to entrepreneurship, launching Chilly Ones Beer, a premium beverage brand centered on connection and good times. The brand is debuting with its flagship Chilly Ones 3% Lager and a non-alcoholic 0.3% version, both promising a clean and refreshing taste.Tyson Barrie on launching Chilly Ones BeerThe first launch of Chilly Ones Beer is in September in British Columbia and Alberta, followed by Colorado in 2025 and a Canada-wide rollout in 2026.Tyson Barrie said the project &quot;Chilly Ones” has been a longtime dream.&quot;Chilly Ones has been a dream of mine for years and it's exciting to be able to give it my full attention.&quot; Tyson Barrie said. (per newswire)&quot;Hockey gave me more than I could have ever dreamed of. Chilly Ones is about celebrating the moments that matter—with the people who matter most.&quot; The brand is supported by an impressive group of investors, including NHL stars Nathan MacKinnon, Brayden Schenn, Tyler Ennis and Mike Smith, along with musicians Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers and Nathaniel Rateliff.