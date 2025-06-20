3x Stanley Cup champ Jonathan Toews makes his feelings known on making NHL comeback with hometown Jets

Jonathan Toews' decision on a return to the NHL has been made.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has agreed to a one-year, $2 million contract with his hometown Winnipeg Jets. The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been out of action since the 2022-23 season, recovering from a bout with long COVID and its side effects.

After two years away from the game, Toews appears to be feeling much better and healthier, ready to return to the ice. The 37-year-old had interest from several teams across the league, including the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs. However, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play at home for a team he believes is capable of doing special things.

Jonathan Toews spspoke about his return to the NHL and decision to join the Jets following the news Friday. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period shared his comments on X.

"I’m grateful to be making my return to the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets," Toews said. "It’s very special to come home and play in front of my family and friends in Manitoba. The Jets have been on the rise over the last few seasons, and I’m eager to join the group and help however I can."

Toews had previously played out his eight-year, $84 million contract extension signed with the Blackhawks in 2014.

Jonathan Toews' contract has lots of bonuses included

While the $2 million cap hit is low for Jonathan Toews, he has the opportunity to make up to $7 million because of added bonuses.

PuckPedia shared details about how much more the 37-year-old could earn this year and how he can reach those incentives. They posted the information on X.

"The #NHLJets will sign Toews on July 1 to $2M Cap Hit & $7M AAV deal. Base $2M. Perf Bonuses total $5M: -$2.75M for various GP thresholds -$1.25M playoff bonuses -$1M winning the cup," PuckPedia wrote.

Both sides have finalized the agreement, though Toews’ contract cannot be officially registered until the opening of free agency on July 1.

The veteran center has accomplished everything a player could dream of at the NHL level and will bring that tremendous experience to a Jets team looking to get over the hump and make a run for the Stanley Cup.

