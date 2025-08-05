  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor Bedard
  • 3x Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane makes his thoughts clear about Blackhawks' Connor Bedard

3x Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane makes his thoughts clear about Blackhawks' Connor Bedard

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:37 GMT
NHL: APR 16 Red Wings at Devils - Source: Getty
Patrick Kane makes his thoughts clear about Blackhawks' Connor Bedard (image credit: getty)

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane shared his thoughts on Tuesday about Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.

Ad

Kane spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Kane believes Bedard is still a young player but has already gained valuable experience.

"He's probably understanding a little bit more of what to expect on a nightly basis, whether it's the defense he's playing against, or the schedule or the travel or maybe how to take care of your body throughout the year," Kane said, via the "Breakaway with Pat Boyle" podcast.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reflecting on his early years, Kane said that it's common for young players to hit a bit of a wall, sometimes going five to seven games without producing.

“I think we've all seen play enough where he's got moments throughout the game where he has the puck, he makes plays that you're like, OK, not many guys can do that," Kane said. "Whether it's a move or a pass, the way he shoots the box, I think he's got a really bright future.”
Ad

Kane also emphasized that Bedard genuinely cares and wants to be great, which he sees as half the battle. If he were a Blackhawks fan or part of the organization, Bedard would be the least of his concerns.

Bedard scored 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games as a rookie and earned the 2024 Calder Trophy. He followed it up with 23 goals in all 82 games during the 2024-25 campaign, despite having a few dry spells.

Ad

Elliotte Friedman's take on Connor Bedard's inclusion in Team Canada's Olympics orientation camp

NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman believes Connor Bedard’s spot at Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp puts any concerns about his World Championship absence to rest.

Although Bedard focused on training this offseason instead of playing for Canada in May, Friedman doesn’t think it affected his standing with the national team.

Ad

However, Friedman expressed surprise at seeing Bedard's name on the list of 42 NHL players invited to the orientation camp in Calgary, set for Aug. 26-28.

"I was wondering if not going to the Worlds would hurt him," Friedman said on Monday (40:11), via the "32 Thoughts" podcast. "I know I wasn't the only person wondering that."
youtube-cover

The invitation to the orientation camp indicates that Hockey Canada has confidence in Bedard's long-term role with the national team.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications