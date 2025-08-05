3x Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane makes his thoughts clear about Blackhawks' Connor Bedard

Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane shared his thoughts on Tuesday about Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard.Kane spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped lead the team to three Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.Kane believes Bedard is still a young player but has already gained valuable experience.&quot;He's probably understanding a little bit more of what to expect on a nightly basis, whether it's the defense he's playing against, or the schedule or the travel or maybe how to take care of your body throughout the year,&quot; Kane said, via the &quot;Breakaway with Pat Boyle&quot; podcast.Reflecting on his early years, Kane said that it's common for young players to hit a bit of a wall, sometimes going five to seven games without producing.“I think we've all seen play enough where he's got moments throughout the game where he has the puck, he makes plays that you're like, OK, not many guys can do that,&quot; Kane said. &quot;Whether it's a move or a pass, the way he shoots the box, I think he's got a really bright future.”Kane also emphasized that Bedard genuinely cares and wants to be great, which he sees as half the battle. If he were a Blackhawks fan or part of the organization, Bedard would be the least of his concerns.Bedard scored 22 goals and 61 points in 68 games as a rookie and earned the 2024 Calder Trophy. He followed it up with 23 goals in all 82 games during the 2024-25 campaign, despite having a few dry spells.Elliotte Friedman's take on Connor Bedard's inclusion in Team Canada's Olympics orientation campNHL analyst Elliotte Friedman believes Connor Bedard’s spot at Team Canada’s Olympic orientation camp puts any concerns about his World Championship absence to rest.Although Bedard focused on training this offseason instead of playing for Canada in May, Friedman doesn’t think it affected his standing with the national team.However, Friedman expressed surprise at seeing Bedard's name on the list of 42 NHL players invited to the orientation camp in Calgary, set for Aug. 26-28.&quot;I was wondering if not going to the Worlds would hurt him,&quot; Friedman said on Monday (40:11), via the &quot;32 Thoughts&quot; podcast. &quot;I know I wasn't the only person wondering that.&quot;The invitation to the orientation camp indicates that Hockey Canada has confidence in Bedard's long-term role with the national team.