Blue Jackets forward Yegor Chinakhov asked to be traded on Thursday, and his agent, Shumi Babav, didn’t hold back when explaining why. Babaev opened up to The Athletic about the circumstances that led his client to seek a move out of Columbus.

According Babaev, the answer lies squarely with Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason. Chinakhov, who's signed to a two-year, $4.2 million contract, got off to a blistering start last season, earning a spot on the top line.

However, as the season wore on, his role and ice time diminished significantly, with Babaev claiming that Evason completely stopped communicating with Chinakhov.

"If you remember, (Chinakhov) started the season on the first line and he was fantastic. And then he's on the third line, and that's it. Third line. The coach doesn't tell him anything. Why? Why would you do this?," Babaev said in an interview with The Athletic.

Babaev made it crystal-clear that the relationship between Chinakhov and Evason is beyond repair, stating bluntly:

“I don’t think there’s any way he can stay in Columbus. I don’t see any way. (Chinakhov) is comfortable with this team. He’s comfortable with this city. But he’s not comfortable with this coach. It’s all about the coach,” Babaev said.

Babaev said that Chinakhov received no communication from the coach throughout last season — not when he suffered a back injury in late November, not upon returning in early March and not even during the final month when he was repeatedly a healthy scratch.

Shumi Babaev seemed pessimistic about the prospects of the relationship being salvaged between the Columbus Blue Jackets forward and coach Dean Evason. Babaev said:

“You think in 365 days it didn’t change anything, but you think it’s going to change now? “I don’t think so. Some coaches like players; some coaches like other players.”, suggesting that the disconnect between Evason and Chinakhov may be too deep-rooted to overcome.

However, Evason has since responded, saying that the "lines of communication are open and that they will continue to be open." That indicates a willingness to address the situation and potentially mend the relationship ahead of the upcoming season.

