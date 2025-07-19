  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Columbus Blue Jackets
  • Yegor Chinakhov’s agent doubles down on criticism of Blue Jackets' Dean Evason as relationship reaches point of no return

Yegor Chinakhov’s agent doubles down on criticism of Blue Jackets' Dean Evason as relationship reaches point of no return

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 19, 2025 15:33 GMT
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Montreal Canadiens - Source: Imagn
Shumi Babaev, Yegor Chinakhov’s agent futher talked about issues with Blue Jackets coach (Credits: IMAGN)

Yegor Chinakhov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, has again come up with an update on the Columbus Blue Jackets' forward's trade request out of the city. He criticized the Blue Jackets' coach, Dean Evason. He said the issue is not with the team or city, but with the coach.

Ad
"(Yegor Chinakhov) is comfortable with this team, comfortable with this city,” Babaev said, via The Athletic on Friday. "But he’s not comfortable with this coach. It’s all about the coach."

Chinakhov has asked the Blue Jackets to trade him, which Babaev quoted in his X post on Thursday. There, he mentioned that he had problems with the coach.

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the (2024-25 NHL) season," Chinakhov said. "Now I would be glad to have a trade... to a different location."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Further explaining the issue with the Blue Jackets coach, Babaev said Chinakhov started the season on the top line and played well. But then he was moved to the third line without explanation. He said the coach didn’t give Chinakhov feedback or reasons for the change. Babaev believes the coach does not trust his player, and he mentioned that Chinakhov no longer feels comfortable under Evason.

"The coach doesn’t tell him anything. Why?" Babaev questioned and said. "...Should be (explained) about why he did this. I’m not saying how a coach should work. (I’m) just saying that for my player, (he is) not comfortable with the coach... doesn’t trust him.”
Ad

Chinakhov was drafted with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, and over the years, he has grown as a player. In the 2023-24 NHL season, he scored 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. He has also dealt with some injuries; for instance, last season, he missed 40 games due to a back injury. Although he made a return before the season's end, he was a healthy scratch in a dozen games.

Blue Jackets are in no urgency to trade Yegor Chinakhov

Meanwhile, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has made it clear that he is not going to trade Yegor Chinakhov just because he has asked to be traded. Expressing his surprise at Chinakhov's decision to go public, he clarified his plans.

Ad
"I will talk to teams," Waddell said, as quoted by The Athletic. "I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him."

Also, Waddell said that Yegor Chinakhov didn’t play well after returning from injury, leading to his reduced role. Still, he expects Chinakhov to attend training camp.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications