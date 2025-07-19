Yegor Chinakhov’s agent, Shumi Babaev, has again come up with an update on the Columbus Blue Jackets' forward's trade request out of the city. He criticized the Blue Jackets' coach, Dean Evason. He said the issue is not with the team or city, but with the coach.&quot;(Yegor Chinakhov) is comfortable with this team, comfortable with this city,” Babaev said, via The Athletic on Friday. &quot;But he’s not comfortable with this coach. It’s all about the coach.&quot;Chinakhov has asked the Blue Jackets to trade him, which Babaev quoted in his X post on Thursday. There, he mentioned that he had problems with the coach.&quot;I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the (2024-25 NHL) season,&quot; Chinakhov said. &quot;Now I would be glad to have a trade... to a different location.&quot;Further explaining the issue with the Blue Jackets coach, Babaev said Chinakhov started the season on the top line and played well. But then he was moved to the third line without explanation. He said the coach didn’t give Chinakhov feedback or reasons for the change. Babaev believes the coach does not trust his player, and he mentioned that Chinakhov no longer feels comfortable under Evason.&quot;The coach doesn’t tell him anything. Why?&quot; Babaev questioned and said. &quot;...Should be (explained) about why he did this. I’m not saying how a coach should work. (I’m) just saying that for my player, (he is) not comfortable with the coach... doesn’t trust him.”Chinakhov was drafted with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 NHL draft, and over the years, he has grown as a player. In the 2023-24 NHL season, he scored 16 goals and 13 assists in 53 games. He has also dealt with some injuries; for instance, last season, he missed 40 games due to a back injury. Although he made a return before the season's end, he was a healthy scratch in a dozen games.Blue Jackets are in no urgency to trade Yegor ChinakhovMeanwhile, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has made it clear that he is not going to trade Yegor Chinakhov just because he has asked to be traded. Expressing his surprise at Chinakhov's decision to go public, he clarified his plans.&quot;I will talk to teams,&quot; Waddell said, as quoted by The Athletic. &quot;I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him.&quot;Also, Waddell said that Yegor Chinakhov didn’t play well after returning from injury, leading to his reduced role. Still, he expects Chinakhov to attend training camp.