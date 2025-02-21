At the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday, Chantal Kreviazuk switched some of the lyrics of the Canadian national anthem, "O Canada." While many listeners didn't catch the subtle change, there was a key difference.

The artist's publicist, Adam Gonshor, said that Kreviazuk changed the lyric from "in all of us command" to "that only us command" on purpose. It wasn't a mistake and it was done in response to President Donald Trump's continued calls to annex Canada and make it the 51st state.

Kreviazuk also addressed it after the championship game on Instagram.

“I am sorry if you think that we’d be better off annexed," Kreviazuk wrote. "Here is the thing. Art to me is an expression of our truth. and in this very peculiar and potentially consequential moment, I truly believe that we must stand up, use our voices and try to protect ourselves."

Trump called the American 4 Nations team before the game to wish the team good luck, sharing it on social media. He made another reference to annexing Canada, which has sparked controversy.

Trump said before getting into office that he'd like Canada to become a U.S. state and referred to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a governor.

It led to boos during the American national anthem, particularly during games held in Canada. The 4 Nations final game was held in TD Garden, and Canada won in overtime via a Connor McDavid shot.

4 Nations anthem singer apologizes for rough performance

Aside from the overlooked lyric change, many criticized Chantal Krevaziuk for her anthem performance. The performance was in Boston, and Krevaziuk said she couldn't sit idly and do nothing while the American president continued to say that he'd like to take over Canada; however, she admitted that she wasn't at the top of her game.

4 Nations was won by Canada (Imagn)

Kreviazuk apologized to her fans on social media.

“I am sorry if my performance of our national anthem rubbed you the wrong way," Kreviazuk wrote. "If I was a little off-pitch or if it wasn’t perfect in its tone. I am sorry if I messed up the French line I inserted to bring some balance to our nation’s history without losing those words 'glorious and free' in English.”

She also revealed that her controversial lyric change was the result of a mistake in practice, but doing it at the game was intentional.

