Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson weighed in on Alex Ovechkin’s NHL future and hinted at the next big milestone on the horizon.

Ovechkin - who wrapped up the season with 897 career goals and will turn 40 in September - enters the final year of his five-year, $47.5 million contract. Now, the big question is how much further he can push that goal total.

Wilson - on a seven-year, $45.5 million deal himself - shared his thoughts:

"Who knows what he’s going to do? I mean, if it's his last year, I don't know," Tom Wilson said. (per NHL.com) "You can never doubt the guy. He could play two, three more years. He's a guy who loves to score. He loves the game of hockey.”

"We'll see what happens. He's going to knock down 900 [goals] and then start chipping away at the next milestone."

Alex Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky's record (894 goals) last season to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Ovechkin also owns several other major records: most goals scored in a single decade (437 goals in the 2010s), the most power-play goals (326) and the most goals scored with one franchise. Throughout his career, he has earned numerous individual honors.

Dylan Strome optimistic about Alex Ovechkin's NHL future

Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome doesn't believe Alex Ovechkin's time in the NHL will end anytime soon, despite the persistent rumors surrounding the iconic captain's future.

Speaking at the Lionhead Golf Club this week, Strome said:

"Look, we don't know if it's going to be his final year. You kind of see what he said a couple of days ago, that it's preposterous that people would talk about this being his last year."

Strome acknowledged that the decision is ultimately Ovechkin’s, but said he wouldn’t rule anything out. With the "Great Eight" entering the final year of his contract, he admitted that anything is possible.

Alex Ovechkin addressed rumors about his future in a recent interview with a Russian news agency, saying:

"A year will pass, and we will think about it. We will live and see," and dismissed any claims that he’s already made up his mind about retirement as "pure nonsense."

It remains to be seen whether Ovechkin will choose to continue playing or decide to retire.

