$46,000,000 Caps center praises Alex Ovechkin’s recovery and scoring milestone in chase of Wayne Gretzky’s record

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom shared his feelings regarding former linemate Alex Ovechkin’s march toward breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record.

In a piece on NHL.com published March 21, Backstrom’s comments about Ovechkin’s quest were quoted, stating:

“It’s pretty incredible if you look at it. I think we all thought maybe it was going to be a little setback when he got hurt midseason, but it’s so impressive.”

Backstrom, who is in the final year of a five-year, $46 million contract, knows about setbacks. Backstrom hasn’t played since October 2023 following hip surgery in 2022. He’s spent the last two seasons on LTIR, after being Ovechkin’s main linemate.

In total, Backstrom assisted on 279 of Alex Ovechkin’s goals. Those 279 assists are part of his 762 assists in total, a Capitals franchise record. Backstrom added:

“He’s always been a great goal-scorer, and for him to be able to be seven goals away from becoming the greatest of all-time, I’m happy for him. It’s really fun to watch.”

The Capitals have 13 games left in this season’s schedule. As such, it’s fair to assume that Ovechkin, on 888 goals, will have a shot at breaking Wayne Gretzky's revord of 894 goals this season. Otherwise, hockey fans will have to wait till next season to witness one of the most impressive milestones in NHL history.

Alex Ovechkin’s quest a massive benefit for Capitals, as per coach Spencer Carbery

Alex Ovechkin’s quest to break Gretzky’s goal-scoring record could be considered a distraction by some. But according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery, Ovechkin’s pursuit of NHL immortality has been a boost.

NHL.com quoted Carbery stating:

“There’s no question as a coach I feel like this chase and the energy around it hasn’t been a distraction or a hindrance to our group. It’s been a massive benefit.”

That benefit has been palpable in the way the Capitals have rallied around Alex Ovechkin to produce the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Thursday night’s 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers gave the Caps their 100th point of the season, and most importantly, clinched their playoff berth. The tremendous turnaround this season comes on the heels of a disastrous first-round sweep last year at the hands of the New York Rangers.

The Capitals snuck into the playoffs on the final day of the season last year, but quickly bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs. This season, the Capitals have opened up a 12-point lead on the second-place Carolina Hurricanes in the Metro Division.

With a healthy and productive Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals have the firepower to make a deep run this postseason.

